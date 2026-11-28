Every sci-fi Blu-ray Black Friday deal at Amazon that I want
From Interstellar to Star Trek, here are the best Black Friday Blu-ray deals available on Amazon right now.
Black Friday 2026 has some out-of-this-world savings on sci-fi Blu-rays, from TV series to movies. Some deals can see you save over 50%, with some of them rated by us as the best sci-fi movies of all time.
Whether you want to get stuck into a TV series or escape into another world with a movie, these Amazon Black Friday Blu-ray deals are not to be grumbled at. Plus, these Blu-rays make great Christmas gifts for your sci-fi fanatic friend, so why not pick up a few bargains now?
Sci-fi Blu-ray deals that might interest you from other retailers
- 🚀 Amazon sci-fi Blu-ray deals as low as $6
- 💸 Best Buy sci-fi Blu-ray deals save up to $22
- 🎯 Target's best Blu-ray sci-fi starts at $9
Don't forget to check these other Black Friday Blu-ray deals before you finish buying!
Jase Parnell-Brookes is the Senior Manager for Commercial Content & Brand Partnerships at Space.com.
Previously, Jase was the Managing Editor for e-commerce on Live Science as well as Space and is an optics and camera specialist. Since 2010, Jase has been an editor and contributing expert across a wide range of publications focusing on photography.
Based in the UK, they are also an award-winning photographer and educator, winning the Gold Prize award in the Nikon Photo Contest 2018/19 and being named Digital Photographer of the Year in 2014. After completing their Master's degree in 2011 and qualifying as a further education teacher in 2012, Jase has spent the last two decades studying and working in photography and publishing in multiple areas.
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