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Black Friday 2026 has some out-of-this-world savings on sci-fi Blu-rays, from TV series to movies. Some deals can see you save over 50%, with some of them rated by us as the best sci-fi movies of all time.

Whether you want to get stuck into a TV series or escape into another world with a movie, these Amazon Black Friday Blu-ray deals are not to be grumbled at. Plus, these Blu-rays make great Christmas gifts for your sci-fi fanatic friend, so why not pick up a few bargains now?

Sci-fi Blu-ray deals that might interest you from other retailers

Don't forget to check these other Black Friday Blu-ray deals before you finish buying!