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Love time travel movies? You're not alone and, as a sci-fi staple, cinema has no shortage of timey-wimey greats. It's Black Friday week and many of these titles are now deeply discounted. So, I picked out the ten time travel movies you need to own, from classic blockbusters like Back to the Future, through to modern gems such as Needle in a Timestack, where the only obstacle to time travel is your bank balance.

We do mean own, too. All too often, we've sat down to rewatch a film to find it's vanished from our streaming service. At best, it's rematerialized on a different streaming service; at worst, it's been exterminated as some media conglomerate's tax write-off. Even 'buying' a movie, you're just getting a license that can be revoked at any time.

The solution? By buying these time travel movies on Blu-ray or 4K UHD Blu-ray, they'll still be sitting on your shelf ready to watch and rewatch for years, even decades, from now.

Check out other Black Friday offers on space and sci-fi related gifts ahead of the Holidays

🔭 Amazon: Save big on telescopes, binoculars, tech and more site-wide

📸 Adorama: Hundreds of cameras and lenses

🪐 Walmart: Black Friday deals now live

🚁 B&H Photo Video: Epic savings on tripods, drones, cameras, lenses and more

👓 Best Buy: Drones, VR headsets and space gifts all discounted

🧱 Lego: Up to 40% off Lego Star Wars, Marvel, Space and more sets

🔭 Unistellar: 20% sitewide on the best smart telescopes and binoculars