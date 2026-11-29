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This Black Friday, I've seen some deep discounts on stargazing gear and low-light optics, including cameras, lenses and binoculars but true telescope deals that weren't artificially inflated before Thanksgiving have been harder to come by.

That's why I've personally put together this curated list of the best telescopes we've ever tested that are on offer now over the Black Friday weekend and edging on into Cyber Monday. (Also check out our free giveaway of a DWARFLAB Mini smart telescope below).

You can rest assured you're getting a quality telescope if you purchase from the selection below because these are the highest-rated out of hundreds of telescope reviews we've done over the past 10 years.

Equally, you can trust that they are genuine discounts because I and the rest of the team here at Space.com have been checking the prices all year long. We use our years of experience and specialist price-checking tools to make sure the discounts are genuine, decent and from reputable retailers — something other media outlets often don't bother with.

The best telescopes we've ever reviewed that are on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026

Check the best gifts for space fans on offer for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026

🔭 Amazon: Save big on telescopes, binoculars, tech and more site-wide

📸 Adorama: Hundreds off cameras and lenses

🪐 Walmart: Black Friday deals now live

🚁 B&H Photo Video: Epic savings on tripods, drones, cameras, lenses and more

👓 Best Buy: Drones, Lego and space gifts all discounted

🧱 Lego: Up to 40% off Lego Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, and more

Win one of two DWARFLAB Mini smart telescopes for free

(Image credit: Future/Dwarflab)

Join Space+, our exclusive free membership, and you will enter our free members-only prize draw to win one of two DWARFLAB Dwarf Mini smart telescopes.