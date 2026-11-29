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When it comes to Avengers: Doomsday and follow-up Secret Wars, the whole Marvel multiverse is game.

There's been a lot of debate over what you need to watch in order to be ready for Avengers: Doomsday. Avengers: Endgame? Doctor Strange? X-Men? Those are all fantastic movies, but in my book, What If...? is the perfect place to start, because it offers a taste of just how unhinged the next two Avengers movies could get. Now, with this Disney+ and Hulu Black Friday deal, you can binge-watch it and the entire Marvel back catalogue for less than $5 a month.

Watch the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ and Hulu for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

That's not all, either. This deal also includes Hulu, meaning that when you've finished watching Zombie Captain America chow down on his fellow Avengers, you can explore the equally grizzly Aliens and Predator franchises, including the superb Alien: Earth. Throw in a massive library of non-sci-fi content and you'll be streaming till Avengers: Secret Wars comes out.

Save 62% Disney+ / Hulu bundle: was $13 now $5 at Disney+ Disney+ offers a massive library of shows and movies, including Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe and every Alien and Predator movie, plus a wealth of additional content. At $4.99 a month for 12 months (ad supported) this is a steal for sci-fi and superhero fans.

Chris McMullen Social Links Navigation Contributing Writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

Image 1 of 4 If sci-fi and lightheartedness are your thing, Guardians of the Galaxy is the way to go. (Image credit: Marvel) (Image credit: Marvel Studios) (Image credit: Disney/Marvel) (Image credit: Marvel) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Like many a Marvel fan, I'm seriously excited for Avengers: Doomsday's Dec 18 release but not just because the trailers are teasing a return to form for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without getting into spoiler territory, if it follows the comics, there's the strong possibility we'll be seeing a lot more of the Marvel multiverse in live action. I'm not just talking about the X-Men, either; between it and Avengers: Secret Wars, things could get really, really weird. How weird? Live-action Marvel Zombies weird.

With that in mind, now's a great time to explore the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe and everything beyond it. Will Avengers: Doomsday make more sense if you've watched Avengers: Endgame Encore, Loki, Wandavision, Fantastic Four and others? Almost certainly.

But why stop there? What If...?, Marvel Zombies and even the vintage Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends are waiting for you with this deal. Want to see Happy Hogan turn into the Hulk? What If...? has you covered, and I wouldn't put it past Marvel to have Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's Pizza Poppa save the day.

If, by some chance, you've had your fill of the MCU, this bundle grants you access to Star Wars, Alien, Predator and many, many other movies and shows. For $4.99 a month for 12 months, you'll kick yourself if you miss out on this Black Friday deal.

Key features: Virtually every single Marvel movie and show including Avengers: Endgame Encore and going as far back as 1979's animated Spider-Woman, the entire Star Wars catalogue, the Alien and Predator franchises and much, much more.

Price history: This is the biggest discount we've seen this year; the lowest it's been was $2.99 two years back but streaming price hikes mean you're unlikely to get a better deal.

Consensus: If you love sci-fi, superheroes or both, you'll be spoilt for choice with this Disney+ and Hulu bundle. Star Wars Holiday Special aside, you'll find nearly every show and movie from the Star Wars, Marvel and Alien universes here.

Featured in guides: Best streaming services for sci-fi fans

✅ Buy it if: You want to catch up in time for Avengers: Doomsday or love Marvel, Star Wars or the Alien universe.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're more of a DC comics fan, in which case this HBO Max deal is a better option.

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