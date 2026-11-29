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This spaceman-shaped device is one of the coolest items I've ever owned; I picked mine up after our expert awarded it four out of five stars in her Astronaut Starry Sky Projector review (this projector is sold under several brands, all with various names). It's got the power to fill a small to mid-sized room with stars and nebulas, and it doubles as a poseable toy. And, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, it's currently 20% off.

Buy this Astronaut Galaxy Star Projector at Amazon for $28.

We ranked this as the absolute best budget star projector, being an ideal gift for a space enthusiast. You can just switch it on and watch it transform a room into a cosmic display, or tweak the settings (via the remote or backpack) to alter the color of the projector, turn stars on and off and so on. And, by rotating its magnetically attached head, you can project its display onto any surface. Or if you want a closer look at the real night sky, check out our Dwarf Mini giveaway where you can win a smart telescope worth $419.

Chris McMullen Contributing writer Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).

Image 1 of 3 It may be cheap but there's nothing nasty about this projector, which can light up a whole room. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The astronaut's power pack has its own power port, a cute design feature. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The star projector, disassembled. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

This Astronaut Galaxy Star Projector on Amazon, is a fantastic gift for anyone who has an eye on the stars or just wants to relax to its soothing projections. Our expert, Tantse Walter, gave it to her nephews, who were absolutely delighted and, in her review of the Astronaut Galaxy Projector, she called it "A well-made novelty star projector that every kid, or space fan, will love to have in their bedroom."

Even when it's powered down, there's the potential for play. Children can detach the power cable and remove it from its moon base, posing its arms or swooshing it around the room. The optional remote allows you to alter the color of its projections and, if you detach the magnetic head (it remains anchored to the body) and tilt it, it covers any surface with stars and nebulas. It's whisper-quiet and, with its selectable 45-90 minute sleep timer, you can happily drift off with this space explorer watching over you.

I picked up one on the strength of Tantse's review and I'm similarly impressed with it. There are several different versions of this device out there, some much smaller than this model, but as long as you buy the right Astronaut Starry Sky Projector, it's sure to delight space fans of all ages.

Key features: Remote control, 45 mins and 90 mins sleep timer, compact design, can be removed from stand.

Price history: This model was fractionally cheaper for Prime Day but this is the lowest price it's been since then.

Price comparison: Amazon: $28

Reviews consensus: Reviewing the Astronaut Star Projector, expert Tantse awarded it four stars out of five and Amazon purchasers are just as happy with their purchase. It's a great gift for a space fan, young or old, though be careful when you buy because there are a lot of different versions of this projector out there.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best star projectors, best star projectors for kids

✅ Buy it if: You want a star projector to fill a small to mid-sized room and appreciate its novelty design.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want scientific accuracy because this projector's stars and nebulas don't match the real cosmos. Consider the Sega Toys Homestar Flux instead.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.