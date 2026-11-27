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Star Wars: Starfighter arrives next year but you don't have to wait till 2027 to see Ryan Gosling and Star Wars collide! Thanks to Black Friday, there are serious savings on Lego Star Wars and Lego Project Hail Mary sets; snap them all up and you can have Ryland Grace taking on the Empire while Rocky joins forces with Baby Grogu! Or is that just me?

I've picked out the best deals across these two sci-fi properties, including both US deals and some for fans across the pond in the UK. Even if you're not ready to get building, many of these Lego sets make ideal Christmas gifts for adults and children alike. But be warned, Lego regularly retires sets, even the best Lego Star Wars sets, so grab them while you can. And if you're looking for another Black Friday win, check out our smart telescope giveaway, where you can win a Dwarflab Dwarf Mini, worth $419.

Best Black Friday space and sci-fi deals from around the web

🔭 Amazon: Save big on telescopes, binoculars, tech and more site-wide

📸 Adorama: Hundreds off cameras and lenses

🪐 Walmart: Black Friday deals now live

🚁 B&H Photo Video: Epic savings on tripods, drones, cameras, lenses and more

👓 Best Buy: Drones, Lego and space gifts all discounted

🧱 Lego: Up to 40% off Lego Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, and more

Best US Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals

Save 50% Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren’s Command Shuttle: was $70 now $35 at Walmart Heavily discounted at Walmart, this Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle has been retired, so it could be your last chance to get your hands on this menacing vessel. Sadly, there's no Kylo Ren figure but it's a cool set nonetheless. Read more Read less ▼

Best UK Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals

The UK may not celebrate Thanksgiving but Black Friday is still very much a thing and there are some great Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals, including £140 off the huge Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Starship set.

Save 20% (£86) Lego Star Wars Jabba's Sail Barge: was £430 now £344 at LEGO Another soon-to-be-retired set, this Jabba's Sail Barge set comes with an amazing ten minfigures, as well as a mega-sized Jabba the Hutt model. As seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, there's no Sarlacc, sadly, but it's sure to be a major talking point wherever you set it up. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Icons Project Hail Mary