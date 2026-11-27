Love Star Wars, Andy Weir or Ryan Gosling? These Lego Star Wars and Project Hail Mary sets are my favorites
Whether you're a fan of Star Wars, Ryan Gosling or both, you're spoilt for choice this Black Friday with serious savings on Lego's Star Wars sets and Project Hail Mary sets.
Star Wars: Starfighter arrives next year but you don't have to wait till 2027 to see Ryan Gosling and Star Wars collide! Thanks to Black Friday, there are serious savings on Lego Star Wars and Lego Project Hail Mary sets; snap them all up and you can have Ryland Grace taking on the Empire while Rocky joins forces with Baby Grogu! Or is that just me?
I've picked out the best deals across these two sci-fi properties, including both US deals and some for fans across the pond in the UK. Even if you're not ready to get building, many of these Lego sets make ideal Christmas gifts for adults and children alike. But be warned, Lego regularly retires sets, even the best Lego Star Wars sets, so grab them while you can. And if you're looking for another Black Friday win, check out our smart telescope giveaway, where you can win a Dwarflab Dwarf Mini, worth $419.
Best Black Friday space and sci-fi deals from around the web
🔭 Amazon: Save big on telescopes, binoculars, tech and more site-wide
📸 Adorama: Hundreds off cameras and lenses
🪐 Walmart: Black Friday deals now live
🚁 B&H Photo Video: Epic savings on tripods, drones, cameras, lenses and more
👓 Best Buy: Drones, Lego and space gifts all discounted
🧱 Lego: Up to 40% off Lego Star Wars, Star Trek, Marvel, and more
Best US Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals
The Mandalorian and Grogu movie may have put the N1 out to pasture, but it's still a seriously cool ship and with seats for Mando and his little green pal, it has great play potential.
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As seen in The Phantom Menace, this STAP-riding battle droid will hopefully survive a little longer than its on-foot counterparts. A particularly cool bonus is that it comes with a small minifigure version, with its own tiny STAP vehicle.
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Jango Fett's iconic spaceship, and later Boba Fett's, this vessel might not look like much but it'll strike fear into the hearts of your other Star Wars minifigures. And unlike the bigger Ultimate Collector Series models, it's suitable for swooshing around the house.
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Heavily discounted at Walmart, this Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle has been retired, so it could be your last chance to get your hands on this menacing vessel. Sadly, there's no Kylo Ren figure but it's a cool set nonetheless.
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Best UK Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals
The UK may not celebrate Thanksgiving but Black Friday is still very much a thing and there are some great Black Friday Lego Star Wars deals, including £140 off the huge Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Starship set.
In our Lego Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser review, we called this a "Stunning Lego recreation of one of Star Wars' coolest (and most underrated) ships." If you've got the space (it's over a metre long), this is a real bargain. And, since it's soon to be retired, this could be your last chance to buy it.
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Another soon-to-be-retired set, this Jabba's Sail Barge set comes with an amazing ten minfigures, as well as a mega-sized Jabba the Hutt model. As seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, there's no Sarlacc, sadly, but it's sure to be a major talking point wherever you set it up.
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Lego Icons Project Hail Mary
Straight out of the movie based on Andy Weir's book, this set features the film's ship, complete with the spinning mechanism that keeps Ryan Gosling's Ryland Grace and his alien pal Rocky from floating around. In our Lego Icons Project Hail Mary review, we awarded it four stars, even if it's not big enough for the Ryland and Rocky minifigures to step inside.
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- Check out our Black Friday 2026 deals, for the best and biggest Black Friday savings.
- We've also got you covered with reviews and rankings of the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
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Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.
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