Streaming price hikes are out of control. Watch more for less for longer with these five Black Friday streaming deals
From Alien and the Avengers through to Severance and Star Trek, these Black Friday streaming deals will protect you from next year's inevitable streaming price rises.
When it comes to streaming science fiction, you're spoiled for choice. The problem is that streaming services raise their prices on a yearly and sometimes bi-yearly basis and if you're subscribed to more than one, it can really hurt your pocket. That's where the best Black Friday streaming deals come in.
From Apple TV through to Paramount+ and Peacock, there are offers across multiple streaming services, letting you watch more for less. Apple TV, for example, is over 50% off packed with original sci-fi like Foundation, Pluribus and Severance. Or if you're an MCU fan looking forward to Avengers: Doomsday, Disney+ has everything you need.
So, read on for the best streaming savings and why not check out our Dwarf Mini giveaway where, by joining Space+ for free, you can win a smart telescope worth $419.
Chris is a freelance journalist who, when not writing, skywatching, playing games or building Lego, indulges his taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor).
Best Black Friday streaming deals
For just $5 a month, over 50% off, this Disney+ and Hulu bundle grants you access to a multiverse of sci-fi and superhero action. On top of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's the whole Alien and Predator franchise, nearly every Star Wars movie and show and so much more. We think it's one of the best streaming services for sci-fi fans.
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You won't find Star Trek or Star Wars on Apple TV, and that's fine. Why? Because this streaming service is packed with original sci-fi and space media. Pluribus aside, you can watch the epic Foundation, the bizarre, office-based Severance, alternative space race show For All Mankind, as well as a massive library of movies, all for $7 a month for six months.
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If I had to describe Paramount+ in two words, it'd be 'Star Trek'. This streaming service has a massive library of content across all genres but it's indisputably the home of Star Trek, with virtually every movie and show right up to the latest series of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. At just $3 a month for two months, you can't go wrong.
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Paramount+ with Walmart+ is another way of saving big on the confirmed home of Star Trek. For just $49 you get 12 months of Paramount+, on top of other Walmart benefits such as free delivery, early access deals and more. Even if you ignore those and just stream Star Trek, it's still a major money saver.
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If you prefer old-school science fiction, Peacock is the streaming service for you. For $3 a month for three months (ad supported) you can binge the classics: The Ray Bradbury Theater, Space 1999 and Sliders. Plus, there are new shows like Brave New World which we think is one of the best sci-fi shows based on books.
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Chris is a freelance journalist who, aside from covering games and gaming-related tech, has a taste for horror, sci-fi and the post-apocalyptic. As well as Space.com, you can find his work at GameSpew (where he’s the weekend editor) and more. You can follow him on Twitter @MarmaladeBus.
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