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The Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ is a great budget telescope if you're keen to survey our own solar system.

Are you a budding astronomer who wants to start their stargazing career by observing the moon and planets? Then this beginner and budget friendly Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ telescope is for you. Our expert was seriously impressed by how well it magnified objects in our solar system and it's $39 off in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Get the Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ telescope on sale at Amazon for $221.

In our Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ review, expert Jamie Carter remarked how easy it was to use and while it's not ideal for deep space observation, he was seriously impressed by its views of Jupiter, even letting him pick out some of its moons. The included attachable smartphone mount lets you use Celestron's StarSense app to track planets and we think it's the best budget telescope for seeing planets.

This is a great deal, but if you want to get your hands on a scope absolutely free, enter our Dwarf Mini giveaway where you can win a smart telescope worth $419.

Save $39 Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ: was $260 now $221 at Amazon If you're a beginner stargazer or are on a budget, this Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ is an excellent scope for surveying our own solar system and its included smartphone attachment lets you take the work out of planet-spotting.

Jamie Carter Social Links Navigation Contributing Writer Jamie is an experienced science and travel journalist, stargazer and eclipse chaser who writes about exploring the night sky, solar and lunar eclipses, the Northern Lights, moon-gazing, astro-travel, astronomy and space exploration. He is the editor of WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com, author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners, co-author of The Eclipse Effect and a senior contributor at Forbes.

If you're a newcomer to astronomy, this Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114 AZ is a great way to get started and it won't break the bank, especially at this discount price. In our Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114A review, expert Jamie Carter was seriously impressed by its level of magnification, when observing planets and it's easy to use too, to the point where you can be set up and stargazing in minutes or even seconds.

We rank it as the best budget telescope under $300 and the best budget telescope for seeing planets. It's not a full smart telescope but attach your mobile phone (via the included dock) and the StarSense app will point you to whatever planet you want to survey.

It's not ideal for deep space; the Celestron StarSense Explorer 130AZ (also on sale) is a better option for that but if you're staying within our own solar system, this is a great deal. However, with just a day left till the Black Friday period ends, we recommend you grab it before it's gone.

Key features: 4.5-inches/114 mm aperture, 39.3-inches/1000 mm focal length, f/9 focal ratio, 6.6 lbs/2.99 kg weight, manual Alt-azimuth mount

Product launched: January 2020

Price history: This telescope briefly dipped lower in September but beyond that, this is cheapest it's been since well before Prime Day.

Price comparison: Amazon: $221 | Walmart: $240 | Best Buy: $231

Reviews consensus: In our Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ review, we praised its ease of use, its app support and the level of magnification when observing planets. We did note it was less useful for observing deep space objects but if you're just out to survey our own solar system, this is a great deal.

Space: ★★★

Featured in guides: Best telescopes for seeing planets, best budget telescopes,

✅ Buy it if: You're looking for an easy-to-use budget telescope for observing planets and other objects in our solar system.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to view galaxies, star clusters or anything else in deep space. Consider this Celestron StarSense Explorer 130AZ instead, also on sale.

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