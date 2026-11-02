'The Sea God Surveys': Watch Rocket Lab launch Japanese Earth-observing satellite today

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Rocket Lab launches "The Nation God Navigates" mission for the Japanese company iQPS from New Zealand on Nov. 5, 2025.

Rocket Lab will launch its 99th mission to date today (Nov. 2), and you can watch the action live.

An Electron rocket is scheduled to lift off from Rocket Lab's New Zealand site today, during a window that opens at 11:30 a.m. EST (1630 GMT; 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 local New Zealand time),

The mission, which Rocket Lab calls "The Sea God Surveys," will carry an Earth-observing radar satellite for the Japanese company iQPS. You can watch it live via Rocket Lab starting about 30 minutes before launch, and Space.com will carry the company's feed if, as expected, it's made available.

The patch for Rocket Lab's "The Sea God Surveys" mission, which is expected to launch on Nov. 2, 2025. (Image credit: Rocket Lab)

"The Sea God Surveys" will be Rocket Lab's 10th launch to date for iQPS, which is assembling a constellation of three dozen synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO).

SAR satellites offer advantages over those that view our planet in optical wavelengths. They can peer through cloud cover, for example, and study our planet at night as well as during the day.

Today's launch will be the 99th overall for Rocket Lab and the 90th for the two-stage, 59-foot-tall (18 meters) Electron, which gives small satellites dedicated rides to space. The workhorse vehicle has already flown 16 times this year.

Rocket Lab's other nine launches to date have been conducted by HASTE , a suborbital version of Electron that allows customers to test their tech in the hypersonic flight environment. HASTE (short for "Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron") debuted in June 2023 and generally flies classified payloads.