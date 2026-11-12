SpaceX launches 2nd mystery mission for US Space Force in 6-day span (photos)

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A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the USSF-627 mission for the U.S. Space Force from California on Nov. 11, 2026.

SpaceX launched a classified mission for the U.S. Space Force from California tonight (Nov. 11), the second such flight for the company in a six-day span.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight at 11:36 p.m. EST (8:36 p.m. local California time; 0136 GMT on Nov. 12), kicking off a mission called USSF-627.

Vandenberg hosted a similar liftoff less than a week ago: On Nov. 6, a Falcon 9 sent the USSF-432 mission skyward from the site, which lies on California's gorgeous but often foggy central coast.

A Falcon 9 first stage rests on a SpaceX drone ship shortly after launching the USSF-627 mission on Nov. 11, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

We don't know much about USSF-627 or USSF-432; both are classified. Some experts have speculated , however, that each mission launched a batch of SpaceX's Starshield satellites for the Space Force's Space Based Sensing and Targeting portfolio, which helps the military branch track potential targets around the world.

SpaceX didn't reveal details about either USSF-627 or USSF-432, and the company ended the webcast of both launches shortly after the first stages of their Falcon 9 rockets came back to Earth .

In both cases, that touchdown occurred about 8.5 minutes after liftoff on the SpaceX droneship "Of Course I Still Love You," which was stationed downrange of Vandenberg in the Pacific Ocean.

It was the seventh mission for USSF-627's Falcon 9 booster, which carries the designation 1103.

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Previous Booster 1103 missions NROL-179 | SDA-T1TL-E | SDA-T1TL-A | 3 Starlink missions

USSF-627 was the 120th Falcon 9 launch of 2026 and the rocket's 15th national-security flight of the year to date. Eighty-five of the 120 flights have been devoted to building out SpaceX's Starlink broadband constellation in low Earth orbit , which currently consists of more than 11,000 satellites.