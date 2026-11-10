SpaceX Starship Flight 15 live updates: T-2 days to SpaceX's 1st-ever double Starship landing attempt

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SpaceX Starship Flight 15 explained

(Image credit: SpaceX)

Happy Wednesday, Space Fans. We are now T-2 days away from SpaceX's planned launch of its Starship Flight 15 test mission, so I wanted to take a moment to give you a run down on what to expect.

Today, you can read my full guide to SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 launch here , which goes over what time and where to watch the launch online. Liftoff is on track for Friday, Nov. 13, at 4:45 p.m. CST, which is 5:45 p.m. EST (2245 GMT). But it ALSO (and this is new) includes what time to tune in a day later for the planned Starship upper stage (Ship) landing and catch by the metal "Chopstick" arms of its landing pad at SpaceX's Starbase facility in South Teas.

If you're wondering how the rocket's assembly is going, our Spaceflight Editor Mike Wall has this update on the Starship Flight 15 Super Heavy booster going through final catch tests yesterday. Flight 15 will mark the first time SpaceX will attempt to land and catch both the Super Heavy booster (which it has done several times) and the Ship from orbit.

If successful, it will be the first full recovery of an entire orbital rocket from space.