SpaceX Starship Flight 15 live updates: T-2 days to SpaceX's 1st-ever double Starship landing attempt
SpaceX could make history with the world's first full recovery of an orbital rocket and spacecraft on Starship Flight 15.
SpaceX is counting down to make history with the launch of its Starship Flight 15 mission on Friday, Nov. 13, with liftoff scheduled for 5:45 p.m. EDT (2245 GMT) at Starbase, Texas. Starship Flight 15 will attempt to land both Starship Ship and Super Heavy Booster. It will be the first-ever full recovery of an orbital rocket and spacecraft, if successful.
Follow our Starship Flight 15 coverage here as SpaceX completes its final prelaunch work for the launch, which will also deliver 26 new Starlink V3 satellites into orbit.
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SpaceX Starship Flight 15 explained
Happy Wednesday, Space Fans. We are now T-2 days away from SpaceX's planned launch of its Starship Flight 15 test mission, so I wanted to take a moment to give you a run down on what to expect.
Today, you can read my full guide to SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 launch here, which goes over what time and where to watch the launch online. Liftoff is on track for Friday, Nov. 13, at 4:45 p.m. CST, which is 5:45 p.m. EST (2245 GMT). But it ALSO (and this is new) includes what time to tune in a day later for the planned Starship upper stage (Ship) landing and catch by the metal "Chopstick" arms of its landing pad at SpaceX's Starbase facility in South Teas.
If you're wondering how the rocket's assembly is going, our Spaceflight Editor Mike Wall has this update on the Starship Flight 15 Super Heavy booster going through final catch tests yesterday. Flight 15 will mark the first time SpaceX will attempt to land and catch both the Super Heavy booster (which it has done several times) and the Ship from orbit.
If successful, it will be the first full recovery of an entire orbital rocket from space.
SpaceX sets Nov. 13 launch date for Starship Flight 15
Hello, Space Fans, and welcome to our coverage of SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 test flight, the first ever to attempt twin landings of the Starship Super Heavy booster and Ship upper stage.
SpaceX has officially set the launch date for Flight 15 for Friday, Nov. 13, at 5:45 p.m. EDT (2145 GMT). That puts launch just about 3 days away and Space.com will provide live coverage of the potentially historic flight, the first full recovery of an orbital rocket.
Space.com Spaceflight Writer Josh Dinner will be reporting live from near SpaceX's Starbase , Texas site for the launch, with myself (Tariq Malik), Spaceflight and Tech Editor Mike Wall and other team members tracking the flight remotely for you here. SpaceX has already test-fired the engines on its Starship Flight 15 vehicles.
Today, SpaceX moved Super Heavy Booster 22, the first stage for Flight 15, to the launch pad for vehicle stacking. Here are some photos of that move:
We'll be updating this page regularly in the days ahead counting down to SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 launch (and landings). So check back for updates each day.
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