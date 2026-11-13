Netflix’s ‘Ray Gunn’ gets 2nd trailer, and we're hyped for this animated sci-fi noir from ‘Incredibles’ director Brad Bird

Dreaming of a bright and shiny future filled with personal jet packs, levitating autos, and automated gadgets straight out of "The Jetsons?" Add in a gritty mystery, a notorious private eye, double-crossing aliens, and a bombshell diva framed for a killing, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for "Ray Gunn."
Oscar-winning director Brad Bird ("The Incredibles," "Ratatouille") returns to our screens with his new big-budget animated sci-fi project, "Ray Gunn," and this latest trailer has us primed.
"In Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future as seen from 1939, private eye Raymond Gunn (Sam Rockwell) is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder, and a multimedia starlet named Venus Nova (Scarlett Johansson)," states the official synopsis.
Netflix Films and Skydance Animation's "Ray Gunn" is a stylistic pastiche of classic film noir tropes populated by down-and-out detectives and femme fatales living in the inspiring air of technological optimism viewed through a pre-war America lens.
Think "The Fifth Element" meets "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?" and "The Maltese Falcon," and you’re going to be close to this sci-fi whodunnit's vibe, which is intended for more mature audiences and rated PG.
This energetic new preview is locked and loaded with dazzling visuals by Cinesite, freaky creatures, streamlined flying cars, and a blistering pace. And if you listen very closely, The B-52s' "Planet Claire" can be heard playing in the background, which is one of the touchstones that inspired Bird to begin his 36-year journey to bring "Ray Gunn" to life. Was it worth the wait? We'll have to find out.
Also starring the vocal talents of Tom Waits, Bobby Cannavale, Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, and Michelle Rodriguez, "Ray Gunn" opens in select theaters and 70mm screenings Dec. 4. After that, it lands on Netflix on Dec. 18... a date you might want to circle on your calendar, as that’s also the release slot for "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Dune: Part 3."
It's going to be a busy day for sci-fi fans. "Strap in, buster!"
Watch Ray Gunn on Netflix on Dec 18:
Standard with ads: $8.99/month
Standard: $19.99/month
Premium (4K): $26.99/month
Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.
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