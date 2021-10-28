How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online

The latest addition to the Star Trek universe, "Star Trek: Prodigy" is beamed up and available to stream on Paramount Plus today.

You will also be able to stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Nickelodeon before the release of the second series, but not just yet. The animated TV series tells the story of five kids who escape imprisonment in an uncharted part of the galaxy, before travelling across their planet to find an abandoned starship buried in the sand.

If you're not just wondering how to stream Star Trek: Prodigy but also how to stream other Star Trek TV Series and movies, be sure to check out our Star Trek streaming guide .

How to stream Star Trek: Prodigy in the US

In order to stream Star Trek: Prodigy in you will have to have a Paramount Plus subscription, which you can get from $4.99 a month. The series kicks off with an hour-long feature length episode which premiers Oct. 28 and there will be a further nine episodes to watch on the streaming service. While the series isn't currently available to stream on Nickelodeon, it will be before the release of the second series.

There's currently no other way of streaming Star Trek: Prodigy and Paramount plus is only available in the US, Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Nordic countries, so you will only be able to watch it in those territories.

