Everything We Know About 'Star Trek: Section 31'

The 25-year evolution of the Federation’s clandestine spy division known as Section 31 and its presentation within the "Star Trek" universe has taken a few twists and turns over the years. This covert operations unit has morphed from its introduction as an autonomous intelligence agency in the 1998 episode of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" titled "Inquisition," to being considered for it's own proposed TV series, and now to "Star Trek's" very first streaming film for Paramount+.

Along the way, Section 31 has been referenced multiple times in "Star Trek: Enterprise," "Star Trek Into Darkness," "Star Trek: Discovery," "Star Trek: Picard," and even the animated series, "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

This darker toned movie recently wrapped filming in Canada and will showcase Academy Award-winning actress MichelIe Yeoh returning to portray Emperor Philip Georgiou as seen in the premiere season of "Discovery." This character initially appeared as the esteemed Captain Philip Georgiou before perishing in the pilot, then reemerging as a more sinister iteration from the Mirror Universe. Now marooned in the prime "Star Trek" dimension, she's recruited into the shadowy, unofficial espionage organization as their newest and most formidable agent.

As post production work continues on the project, let's examine all the intel we've gathered about "Star Trek: Section 31" and its cabal of 'Mission Impossible" spies.

Official promo poster for "Star Trek: Section 31" (Image credit: Paramount+)

Principal filming for "Section 31" began on January 30, 2024 and ended March 13, 2024 at Pinewood Toronto Studios. Taking into consideration the time it takes to edit, score, mix, and integrate special effects shots into the movie, the earliest fans are likely to see this project streaming on Paramount+ is sometime in late 2025.

STAR TREK: SECTION 31 PLOT

Storyline details for "Section 31" are still being kept under lock and key in keeping with the film's secretive theme. However, it has been disclosed that the timeline is set to coincide with "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" sometime after the conclusion of "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2, and a decade prior to the events of "The Original Series."

If you recall at the end of "Discovery’s" sophomore outing, Philippa Georgiou was transported 1,000 years into the far future alongside the "Discovery" crew only to be sent back to the 23rd century by the Guardian of Forever.

Here's Paramount's official synopsis:

"In 'Star Trek: Section 31,' Emperor Philippa Georgiou joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, and faces the sins of her past."

STAR TREK: SECTION 31 CAST

Besides Yeoh's starring role, "Section 31's" ensemble cast is graced with the talents of Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Robert Kazinsky, Humberly Gonzalez, James Hiroyuki Liao, Joe Pingue, Miku Martineau, and Augusto Bitter. No further news has been released as to the roles each of these actors will fill, but we absolutely expect some surprise cameos from members of the "Discovery" and "Strange New Worlds" series.

"I'm beyond thrilled to return to my 'Star Trek' family and to the role I've loved for so long," Yeoh said in a January press release. "'Section 31' has been near and dear to my heart since I began the journey of playing Philippa all the way back when this new golden age of 'Star Trek' launched. To see her finally get her moment is a dream come true in a year that's shown me the incredible power of never giving up on your dreams. We can't wait to share what's in store for you, and until then: live long and prosper (unless Emperor Georgiou decrees otherwise)!"

Michelle Yeoh on the set of "Star Trek: Section 31" (Image credit: Paramount+)

STAR TREK: SECTION 31 TRAILERS

It's a bit premature for any teasers or trailers as the creators endure the long arduous months of post-production work now that shooting has concluded this past spring, but we'll update our coverage the minute Paramount+ announces any upcoming sneak peeks. One such venue for the reveal of any footage might be at this year's San Diego Comic-Con and "Star Trek's" big Hall H panel presentation.

Paramount was kind enough to whet our appetites back at the end of March when they released the first "Section 31' image above showing Yeoh's Emperor Philippa Georgiou whispering in the ear of some augmented alien warrior.

STAR TREK: SECTION 31 DIRECTOR, WRITERS, AND CREW

Olatunde Osunsanmi ("Star Trek: Discovery") serves as the director and executive producer of "Section 31" alongside Craig Sweeny, who wrote the screenplay and will also executive produce. Alex Kurtzman and his production shingle Secret Hideout, the dynamic force behind digital age "Star Trek" fare like "Discovery," "Picard," and "Strange New Worlds," is also attached to this highly anticipated movie.

Produced by CBS Studios, "Section 31’s" other executive producers are: Aaron Baiers, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Michelle Yeoh.

"All the way back in 2017, before the first season of 'Star Trek: Discovery' had even aired, Michelle had the idea to do a spin-off for her character, Philippa Georgiou," Kurtzman shared in a prior press release. "She broke new ground as one of the first two women on screen in the pilot to usher in a new age of 'Trek,' and now, six years later, 'Star Trek: Section 31' finally arrives on the heels of her latest groundbreaking win. Everyone on Team Trek couldn't be more thrilled to have our legendary friend return home to us as we expand our storytelling into new and uncharted corners of the Trekverse. Long live Emperor Georgiou; long live Michelle Yeoh!"