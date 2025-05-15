We finally have a premiere date for 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3

An expanded portion of the new "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" S3 poster

July 2025 is heating up to be one of the most geekiest release months in recent memory, first on the big screen with "Jurassic World Rebirth" on July 2, then the arrival of "Superman" on July 11, and finally "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" on July 25.

Now joining the Hollywood party to satisfy your summer streaming pleasures, Paramount+ has just announced the official twin-episode launch date for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 as July 17.

Alongside the sweet premiere slot we've also been gifted a gorgeous new key art poster that we believe is the finest one yet.

Vibrant new official poster for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3. (Image credit: Paramount+)

For the 10-episode Season 3, eager fans of spacefaring adventure will reunite with Captain Christopher Pike and his intrepid crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise as they clash again with the collective reptilian nemesis known as the Gorn after Season 2's cliffhanger finale. Along the way we'll experience more planet-of-the-week encounters, special themed chapters, and a villain that "will test our characters' grit and resolve."

We're still waiting for a full trailer for these fresh outer space missions but until then we’ll be content with the awesome Season 3 teaser we shared with you back in April.

"Strange New Worlds" S3's stellar cast includes Anson Mount (Captain Pike), Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Nyota Uhura), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), Jess Bush (Nurse Christine Chapel), Christina Chong (La’An Noonien-Singh), Melissa Navia (Erica Ortegas), Babs Olusanmokun (Dr. M’Benga). Recurring co-stars for this upcoming season are expected to be Paul Wesley as (James T. Kirk), Melanie Scrofano (Marie Batel), Martin Quinn (Montgomery 'Scotty' Scott), and Carol Kane (Pelia).

Produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is executive produced by co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. Weekly episodes will arrive exclusively on Paramount+ each Thursday starting July 17, 2025 and ending with the season finale on Sept. 11, 2025.