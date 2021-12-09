Doctor Who Streaming Guide: Where to watch the Doctor Who online

Doctor Who is the longest running science fiction show on the planet. That’s right, the story of an alien and their blue box has been around for almost 60 years, and our Doctor Who streaming guide is here to help you experience it all.

It's easy to see why Doctor Who has endured. It’s a glorious adventure through time and space, seeing aliens from mystical planets beyond our wildest imaginings or dabbling in our own history. Doctor Who is the quintessential science fiction show.

With 13 series of the new incarnation of Doctor Who, also known as New Who, five Doctors, a host of villains, and a shed loads more of wonderful companions - who we let battle it out in our rundown of the Doctor Who companions, ranked. There’s a lot to sink your teeth into, and that’s just post-2005 when the show returned with Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper. The original series, which began in 1963, ran for almost 30 years before its cancellation in 1989. With it came seven doctors, the genesis of the Daleks, Cybermen and Sontarans, and a lot more besides.

What we’re saying is there’s a lot of Doctor Who, a whopping 862 episodes (at the time of writing) and that number is only going to grow. With a new showrunner in Russell T. Davis and a new Doctor on the horizon, Doctor Who is going from strength to strength. Luckily, our Doctor Who streaming guide can help you watch them all online (well, apart from the missing episodes)

If you're looking for more great Who content, you can also check out our Doctor Who Doctors, ranked article. You can also see who we think should be the next Doctor Who.

Where to watch Doctor Who in the US?

(Image credit: BBC)

Doctor Who may have only recently made a huge impression in America, but it’s there to stay with fans across the States bewitched by this most British tale. Even the aliens have British accents. Most Americans, as a result, may never have experienced Doctor Who in black and white, or seen Doctors before Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant outside of the odd callback in the show.

If you’re looking for a Doctor Who history lesson, Britbox is the place to go. Home of classic British television, Britbox has cultivated a massive Doctor Who library. So, you can start right where it all began, fall in love with the unique Tom Baker and decide for yourselves if the show really should have been cancelled with Slyvester McCoy.

If you like your Doctor Who after 2005 though, then HBO Max has you covered and will continue to do so for at least the next two seasons of the Doctor’s travels.

New Episodes of Doctor Who (2005-Present) - HBO Max

(2005-Present) - HBO Max Classic Doctor Who (1963-1989) - Britbox (subscription required)

Where to watch Doctor Who in the UK?

(Image credit: BBC)

In the UK the BBC is where to go. Having been the show’s home for over half a century, it would be unthinkable to most British people to consider watching Doctor Who anywhere else. One of the heavy hitters for the BBC since its return in 2005, Doctor Who will soon be celebrating its sixtieth birthday. Can we expect another multi-Doctor story like ‘Day of the Doctor’? Only time will tell.

If you’re watching in the UK, new episodes are shown live on BBC One. After the show’s removal from Netflix, BBC iPlayer is the home of modern Doctor Who in the UK. This is where you’ll be able to relive ‘Blink’ or see a very fresh-faced David Tennant all over again. Britbox, with its classic British TV appeal, has claimed Classic Doctor Who as its own and hosts over 600 episodes of sci-fi goodness.