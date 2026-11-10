How to watch 'We Chose to Go to the Moon' online — stream space race stage show from anywhere

Humanity's first 239,000-mile voyage to the moon may have taken place more than five decades ago, but the drama of this endeavor, and stories of the individuals who made it happen, still capture our imaginations to this day.
While television screens may have shown countless factual and dramatic retellings of the space race, "We Chose to Go to the Moon" takes the stories to the stage of New York City's renowned Carnegie Hall for an 'immersive performance' that combines music, archival film, and storytelling that puts a fresh spin on one of America's greatest feats.
Below, we explain where you can watch "We Chose to Go to the Moon" online — potentially for free — and from anywhere.
When Is The "We Chose to Go to the Moon" Release Date?
"We Chose to Go to the Moon" is set to be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET and PT on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, on PBS in the United States.
The live show was originally filmed at Carnegie Hall in April 2026, just as NASA's Artemis II was blasting off to send a crew of four astronauts on their mission around the Moon.
How To Watch "We Chose to Go to the Moon"
"We Chose to Go to the Moon" will be broadcast on PBS in the United States.
That means it can also be streamed simultaneously online via the PBS.org website and via the PBS app for compatible devices, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android/Google TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Comcast, Samsung Smart TV, VIZIO, and LG Smart TVs.
Watching "We Chose to Go to the Moon" outside of the US
Unfortunately, PBS streaming and broadcasts are geo-blocked for those trying to access them from outside the United States.
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What Is "We Chose to Go to the Moon"?
In September 1962, the incumbent United States President, John F. Kennedy, gave an address to Houston's Rice University that became the symbolic starting pistol to the USA's participation in the so-called 'space race'.
"We choose to go to the moon," he said. "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others, too."
That's the jumping off point for historian John Monsky's so-called 'living documentary' that brings together archival footage, spoken word remembrances, and music from the time, to bring America's participation in the space race to a Carnegie Hall — and now television — audience.
It brings together perspectives from the individuals who were at the heart of the action, including the Apollo 11 astronauts astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, Michael Collins and Ed White — their families, and those unsung heroes of Mission Control.
The narrative is backdropped by a live orchestra and some of Broadway's best theatrical stars, with a rousing soundtrack that features David Bowie's "Space Oddity", Elton John's "Rocket Man" and Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence".
Are There Any "We Chose to Go to the Moon" Teasers and Trailers?
There are no trailers available for "We Chose to Go to the Moon" on YouTube, but there is a 30-second preview for the show at Carnegie Hall on the PBS website.
Who Are The "We Chose to Go to the Moon" Cast and Creators?
"We Chose to Go to the Moon" was created, written, and narrated by John Monsky. He's the cultural historian behind the popular "American History Unbound" series that tells stories from the country's past on the famous boards of New York City's Carnegie Hall.
Music for this show is played live by the Orchestra of St. Luke's, conducted by Kimberly Grigsby. A quartet of vocalists includes Shonica Gooden, Adam Kantor, Elena Shaddow, and David St. Louis, all of whom are experienced musical theater singers on Broadway.
There will be an introduction from actor and "Apollo 13" director Ron Howard, together with spoken word vignettes from performers Skylar Astin, Brent Comer, Claybourne Elder, Elizabeth Gillies, Taylor Louderman, and Joy Woods.
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Joe is a Journalist and Junior Editor based in the UK. He holds an undergrad in Film Studies and an MA in Journalism. His work has appeared in multiple national publications, such as The i Paper and The Telegraph. Joe's expertise cover TV and streaming. When he's not writing about TV, he's watching it. He also enjoys spending his free time reading, watching sports or catching live gigs
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