SpaceX Starship Flight 15 live updates: Super Heavy rocket moved to launch pad for 1st Starship double landing test

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Artist's illustration of SpaceX catching the upper stage of its Starship megarocket, something the company expects to do on the vehicle's 15th test flight. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Hello, Space Fans, and welcome to our coverage of SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 test flight , the first ever to attempt twin landings of the Starship Super Heavy booster and Ship upper stage.

SpaceX has officially set the launch date for Flight 15 for Friday, Nov. 13, at 5:45 p.m. EDT (2145 GMT). That puts launch just about 3 days away and Space.com will provide live coverage of the potentially historic flight, the first full recovery of an orbital rocket.

Space.com Spaceflight Writer Josh Dinner will be reporting live from near SpaceX's Starbase , Texas site for the launch, with myself (Tariq Malik), Spaceflight and Tech Editor Mike Wall and other team members tracking the flight remotely for you here. SpaceX has already test-fired the engines on its Starship Flight 15 vehicles.

Today, SpaceX moved Super Heavy Booster 22 , the first stage for Flight 15, to the launch pad for vehicle stacking. Here are some photos of that move:

Super Heavy moved to the launch pad at Starbase. Booster 22 is the first Super Heavy V3 booster planned to return to the launch site for catch and was used for final catch testing upon arrival, including a suspended squeeze test at catch height https://t.co/iYTX1e6DEHNovember 10, 2026

We'll be updating this page regularly in the days ahead counting down to SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 launch (and landings). So check back for updates each day.