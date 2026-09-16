Steven Spielberg's alien conspiracy movie 'Disclosure Day' finally hits a streaming service in October

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We all love Steven Spielberg and his innumerable contributions to the art of cinema over the decades. His latest entry into the genre, "Disclosure Day", wasn't quite as warmly received by audiences, but it's still an entertaining sci-fi thriller that's worth checking out. And good news on that front, because "Disclosure Day" will be streaming on Peacock from Oct. 9, 2026.

Produced by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment for a cost of roughly $200 million (including marketing), "Disclosure Day" first touched down in cinemas on June 12, 2026. It had some of that Spielberg magic, but ultimately felt a decade late to the UAP party; a story linked to another era where folks got all their news from local television stations.

Critics were tepid toward the alien conspiracy movie, with our own "Disclosure Day" review calling it a "close encounter with Spielberg's brilliance that doesn't quite make contact". But despite it not living up to the highs of "Close Encounters" or "E.T.", it's still a compelling thriller that's worth checking out.

Disclosure Day | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Word of mouth wasn't exactly overly enthusiastic either, and it ended its theatrical run collecting $241 million worldwide. By Hollywood's math, a movie needs to return 2.5 times its initial budget to break even, which means that "Disclosure Day" wasn't really the lucrative summer firecracker that the studio had hoped for.

"Disclosure Day" stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo in an often engaging but sometimes confusing cover-up plot about a Kansas City meteorologist and a tech whistleblower chased by a sinister group trying to sequester evidence that alien beings have been living amongst us on Earth.

Directed by Steven Spielberg from a screenplay by longtime collaborator David Koepp ("Jurassic Park," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park"), "Disclosure Day" will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock starting Oct. 9, 2026.