Northern lights could reach New York and Idaho this weekend as speedy solar wind races toward Earth

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A colossal coronal hole is firing some seriously speedy wind toward Earth which could be good news for aurora chasers this weekend.

The northern lights could put on an impressive display this weekend as a colossal coronal hole on the sun fires a stream of high-speed solar wind toward Earth.



Minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8, with a chance of moderate (G2) conditions on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) .

If G2 conditions materialize, the northern lights could be visible as far south as New York and Idaho.

What is happening?

The culprit behind the potential uptick in northern lights is a large coronal hole on the sun , a region where the sun's magnetic field opens up. They allow streams of charged particles known as the solar wind to escape more easily into space. Coronal holes appear darker in ultraviolet images because they are cooler and less dense than their surroundings.

And this particularly large — and rather oddly shaped — coronal hole is sending some seriously speedy wind our way.

The culprit is a large coronal hole in the sun, shaped a bit like a witch on a broom... (Image credit: NASA SDO)

The U.K. Met Office forecasts solar wind speeds between 342 and 404 miles (550-650 kilometers) per second, considerably faster than the typical speed of around 249 miles (400 km) per second.

The fast solar winds are expected to arrive around Nov. 6-7 and could persist through much of the weekend. It could interact with Earth's magnetic field , potentially triggering geomagnetic storms and fueling spectacular aurora shows. The stronger the storm, the farther south the northern lights can potentially be seen.

A predictive model from NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center showing speedy solar wind (radial velocity image lower left) arriving at Earth (green dot) around Nov. 6 and persisting through Nov. 9. (Image credit: NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center)

Where will auroras be visible?

Under G1 conditions, auroras may be visible from northern Michigan and Maine, but if activity intensifies to G2 levels, skywatchers farther south, including those in New York and Idaho, could be in for a treat.

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But remember! Aurora forecasts are notoriously tricky. Much depends on the strength and orientation of the magnetic field carried by the incoming solar wind, particularly whether it points southward, allowing more energy to transfer to Earth's magnetic field.

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the U.K. Met Office