Northern lights possible across the US this weekend as 3 CMEs head for Earth

Click for next article

Multiple CMEs could give the northern lights a boost across the northern US from Oct. 9, with further geomagnetic activity possible into the weekend.

Three solar eruptions are heading toward Earth and could give the northern lights a serious boost across parts of the U.S. this weekend.

The incoming coronal mass ejections ( CMEs ) — vast clouds of plasma and magnetic field from the sun — erupted from sunspot region AR4549 on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7. They're currently hurtling toward Earth and could arrive in relatively quick succession. This is great news for aurora chasers.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) forecasts the most significant CME to reach Earth on Oct. 9, with the second potentially delivering a glancing blow around the same time. But that's not all. A third CME erupted on Oct. 8 and could arrive around Oct. 10-11.

Will the northern lights be visible in the U.S.?

NOAA's aurora forecast suggests auroral activity could be enhanced across northern North America. Exactly how far south the aurora might appear remains uncertain and depends on how the incoming CMEs interact with Earth's magnetic field .

G2 geomagnetic storm conditions are forecast for Oct. 9 and during such storms, auroras have previously been observed as far south as New York and Idaho .

While northern U.S. states currently have the best prospects, skywatchers farther south shouldn't completely write off their chances just yet. With multiple CMEs approaching Earth in quick succession, there's still considerable uncertainty over how geomagnetic conditions will develop. If the incoming eruptions interact favorably with Earth's magnetic field, auroras could potentially reach much farther south than currently anticipated.

Auroras possible across the northern U.S. tonight (after midnight UTC). (Image credit: Aurora map: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, Background added in Canva Pro.)

So if you're at mid-latitudes, make sure those aurora alerts are switched on and your camera batteries are charged. This could be an interesting few days for northern lights enthusiasts!

Signup to our newsletter Follow us on Google

For real-time forecasts based on your location, consider using a space weather app. A great option is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts" (available for iOS and Android ). For a deeper dive into space weather conditions, "Space Weather Live" is another excellent choice (available for iOS and Android )

Aurora forecast for the Northern Hemisphere courtesy of the U.K. Met Office

When should you look for the northern lights?

NOAA's latest 3-day forecast gives us an approximate idea of when geomagnetic activity (and hopefully aurora activity) could pick up.

Forecasters currently predict minor (G1) conditions between 11 p.m.–2 a.m. EDT on Oct. 8–9 (03:00 and 06:00 GMT on Oct. 9), followed by a possible G2 (Moderate) peak between 5–8 a.m. EDT (0900-1200) on Oct. 9.

But don't set your alarm just yet — these timings are far from set in stone.

With multiple CMEs potentially reaching Earth in quick succession, forecasting exactly when the geomagnetic activity will intensify if particularly challenging. So don't limit your northern lights hunt to those forecast windows. And don't write off the rest of the weekend.

Another CME could deliver a glancing blow late on Oct. 10 or early Oct 11, potentially bringing further geomagnetic activity and yet another opportunity to catch the northern lights.

When could the CMEs arrive?

Model showing the predicted arrival times for the incoming CMEs. (Image credit: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

This is where things get complicated.

Current modelling places the arrival of the main Oct. 6 CME in the early hours of Oct. 9 (UTC), although forecasts carry an uncertainty of several hours.



Space weather physicist Tamitha Skov notes that the two Oct. 6 CMEs could reach Earth in relatively quick succession, delivering a one-two punch to Earth's magnetic field. However, their journey may be influenced by the surrounding solar wind , making precise arrival times difficult to pin down.

The third CME could follow late Oct. 11 or early Oct. 11 (UTC), potentially prolonging unsettled geomagnetic activity and aurora prospects into the weekend.



And remember, even an Earth-directed CME doesn't guarantee a spectacular aurora display. Much will depend on how the magnetic fields carried by these eruptions interact with Earth's magnetic field when they arrive.

With AR4549 still magnetically complex and facing Earth, more solar activity could be on the way. The sun sure is keeping us on our toes this week!