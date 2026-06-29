How NASA's 'America 250' celebrations are reaching from the sky to the moon
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By Elizabeth Howell published
NASA's plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Independence Day include patches, aircraft flybys and special merch.
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NASA's plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Independence Day include patches, aircraft flybys and special merch.