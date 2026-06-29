How NASA's 'America 250' celebrations are reaching from the sky to the moon

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NASA's plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Independence Day include patches, aircraft flybys and special merch.

a big orange and white rocket launches into a blue sky with a big american flag in the foreground
NASA's Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft launch on the Artemis 2 test flight on April 1, 2026, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Image credit: NASA/John Kraus)