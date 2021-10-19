(Image credit: Roscosmos)

The Russian wing of the International Space Station is only growing. Despite a misfired thruster on its newly added laboratory module, Nauka, plans are still going ahead to launch another module, Prichal, in November 2021.

But today's Russian contribution to the ISS is only the newest phase of a Soviet space program that's been launching space stations since the 1970s. The winding history of Soviet and Russian space stations is filled with many successes — and many failures. And that half-century of space stations continues to influence Russia's stations today.

Here: Russia's Saylut 1, the world's first space station, is seen during preparations for its April 19, 1971 launch in this undated photo from the Russian space agency Roscosmos.