Amazon Spring Sale deals for stargazing 2026: Huge savings on telescopes, binoculars and cameras
Don't miss out on hundreds of dollars off the best skywatching optics and cameras in this week's Amazon Spring Sale.
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The big spring sale from Amazon is here and you can save hundreds of dollars on the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras and even night vision optics! It is running from Wednesday, March 25 until Tuesday, March 31 and we will see a huge range of products on offer.
This is our guide to all the deals that are active right now on products that we have tested. Our experts get hands on with astronomy and astrophotography gear so that you can trust the reviews in our guides to telescopes, binoculars and cameras.
The Amazon Spring Sale works a bit differently to Black Friday and Prime Day because there are different deals every day. We will keep this guide updated with the latest and greatest deals we spot but be warned that they may expire quickly.
Best Amazon Spring Sale deals
- Up to $50 Amazon gift card and up to 77% off + four months free NordVPN deal: Exclusive NordVPN deal
- Best telescope deals on Amazon: Save over 20%
- Best binoculars deals on Amazon: Up to 28% off
- Best camera deals on Amazon: $300 off Canon EOS R6 II and more
- Best streaming deals this Big Spring Sale
- Check out Walmart's own Big Spring Sale offers
- Best Buy also has deals worth considering
- Hot photography deals at Adorama
- Savings from B&H Photo
Telescope deals
Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130 full review. Very user-friendly, and set up is highly portable but it has an undriven mount and is limited to basic astrophotography.
Celestron StarSense Explorer LT 114AZ telescope review. High magnification for moon and planets and affordable for budget-conscious. But it lacks precision and has chromatic aberration on bright objects.
Celestron Inspire 100AZ full review. This telescope provides sharp views of planets and the moon and has a handy smartphone adaptor but be warned its bearings lack precision and there is some chromatic aberration.
Celestron Astro Fi 102 full review. It has a very portable design and doesn't need any prior telescope experience but the optics and tripod could be better quality.
Celestron Astromaster 70AZ full review. This telescope avoids distracting false color and has a lightweight design but lacks precision and slow-motion controls.