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Amazon Spring Sale deals for stargazing 2026: Huge savings on telescopes, binoculars and cameras

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Don't miss out on hundreds of dollars off the best skywatching optics and cameras in this week's Amazon Spring Sale.

A male looking through the Nikon Monarch M7 8x42 binoculars with a grey sky in the background and a black Space.com deals badge in the upper left corner.
(Image credit: Future)
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The big spring sale from Amazon is here and you can save hundreds of dollars on the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras and even night vision optics! It is running from Wednesday, March 25 until Tuesday, March 31 and we will see a huge range of products on offer.

This is our guide to all the deals that are active right now on products that we have tested. Our experts get hands on with astronomy and astrophotography gear so that you can trust the reviews in our guides to telescopes, binoculars and cameras.

Best Amazon Spring Sale deals

Telescope deals