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The Celestron NexStar 8SE is the largest in the range of the best-selling NexStar telescopes. It's hailed by Celestron as the 'world's most beloved telescope', and it tops many of our buying advice on the best telescopes , including the top-overall choice as the best telescopes for deep space and the best telescopes for seeing planets guides.

The unmistakable orange-colored Celestron NexStar 8SE is without doubt a brilliantly performing telescope, and such performance is rarely discounted. It makes this Amazon telescope deal one to highlight. The Celestron NexStar 8SE has $200 off and is down to $1,499, its lowest price of the year. Even with Amazon Prime Day coming in June, we think it's unlikely to go any lower.

Save $200 on the Celestron NexStar 8SE, its best price of the year at Amazon.

In our review, our expert tester Jase Parnell-Brookes awarded it an impressive 4.5 out of 5-star score. Although they noted it comes in with an MSRP that might put new stargazers off, Jase reckoned it was a worthy investment and a fantastic scope. It's not only suitable for a beginner but has plenty to offer the intermediate or advanced sky watcher.

Amazon has the NexStar 8SE marked as limited stock and at this price it could sell out fast. However, Walmart is price-matching the Amazon deal along with Adorama , should you wish to purchase your it elsewhere.

Save 12% ($200) Celestron NexStar 8SE Telescope: was $1,699 now $1,499 at Amazon Save $200 and get the lowest price we've seen on the Celestron NexStar 8SE Telescope this year. This telescope is universally loved by astronomers, and has a spec which impressed in testing, and scored it with a 4.5-star rating. This discount is also rarely seen, and makes it a brilliant buy for anyone after a telescope capable of viewing planets and deep-space objects with ease. Check our in-depth Celestron NexStar 8SE review.

Paul Brett Deal writer Paul Brett is a deals writer at Space, Live Science, and across the Sports and Knowledge titles at Future. Paul is an award-winning photographer, having won the Mountain Photographer of the Year title at Trail Magazine. A huge fan of photography and cameras, he can be found on top of Scotland's mountains, wild camping, waiting to capture the Northern Lights or a cloud inversion.

Image 1 of 3 The Celestron NexStar 8 SE looks stunning with its iconic Orange optical tube. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Celestron NexStar 8 SE has a fully automated GoTo mount with SkyAlign. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The Celestron NexStar 8 SE features a handy handheld controller. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

Considering Parnell-Brookes reviewed the NexStar 8SE telescope at full MSRP, this Amazon deal is well worth consideration because you not only get one of the best-looking telescopes but with its high-quality Schmidt-Cassegrain optics, you get beautifully clear views of the night sky. It's ideal for viewing both planets and distant objects like galaxies , nebulas and star clusters . Plus, it lets in 78% more light than its NexStar 6SE sibling thanks to its large 8-inch aperture.

Although for a beginner it is a considerable investment, it suits all abilities. Features like the motorized single fork arm and handheld remote control functionality mean it's easy to set up and start stargazing even for those unfamiliar with the night sky.

Parnell-Brookes also noted the smoothness of the motor, and with the help of the Celestron SkyAlign app, you can align the scope using three bright stars and enjoy automated viewing almost instantly in your stargazing journey.

Smaller aperture versions are available at 4, 5 and 6 inches with graduating costs. Of course, the smaller you go, the less light captured, thus making your views less awe-inspiring with each drop in aperture.

Key features: 8-inch (203.2mm) aperture, 80-inch (2032mm) focal length, f/10 focal ratio, 180x highest useful magnification, 32 lbs (14.48 kg) weight, two-year warranty.

Launched: June 2005

Price history: Before today's telescope deal, the best price we've seen on the Celestron NexStar 8 SE telescope was $1,299 during the Black Friday sales of 2024. The MSRP is $1,699, which makes the current on-sale price of $1,499 a significant saving on what is a seldom-discounted model.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,499 | Adorama: $1,499 | Walmart: $1,499

Reviews consensus: There is no doubt that the Celestron NexStar 8 SE is a fantastic telescope; it pairs Celestron’s legendary orange tube with a fully computerized GoTo system—ideal for those ready to step up from manual scopes and explore more of the night sky with precision and ease.

Space: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best telescopes, Best telescopes for deep space, Best telescopes for seeing planets

✅ Buy it if: You want to view deep space objects and planets, whether you're a beginner or advanced sky watcher. The automated motorized function means this telescope can be used by anyone with any level of experience and knowledge.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are seeking a more budget-friendly option. One of our recommended best budget telescopes might be more suitable, or even one of the best telescopes for beginners.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.