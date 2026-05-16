Get $341 off the limited X edition of the Vaonis Vespera II at Walmart

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The Vespera II X edition features a sleek, transparent shell and has internal temperature sensors for optimized deep sky observation.

The Vaonis Vespera II X edition against a starry landscape, with a blue Space.com deals badge in the upper left hand corner.
(Image credit: Vaonis)

With the release of the new Vespera III and Vespera Pro 2, the prices of the previous models in the Vespera line have dropped, including for the limited X edition of the Vespera II. This special version has a transparent shell so that you can see the inner mechanisms of a smart telescope in action. It also packs in a built-in environmental sensor and a heating system to prevent lens fogging during sessions. Only 300 were produced worldwide and have been on sale since late 2025, so stock is starting to get low.

You can purchase the Vaonis Vespera II X edition, on sale at Walmart for $2,149.

Vaonis Vespera II - X edition
Limited run
Save $341
Vaonis Vespera II - X edition: was $2,490 now $2,149 at Walmart

Save $341 on the Vaonis Vespera II X edition. It comes with a custom-molded hard case for travel protection, a carbon-fiber tripod and a built in hygrometer for humidity and temperature monitoring.

In our Vaonis Vespera II review, we gave it a huge five stars for its detailed images of galaxies and the small size, which makes it perfect for taking to dark sky sites.

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A close-up of the Vaonis Vespera II - X edition showing the clear outer shell and inner workings while pointing at the sky with a starry night sky in the background.
The X edition looks sleek against the night sky.(Image credit: Vaonis)

This model has the same specification as the Vespera II, with the same Sony IMX585 8.3MP sensor, a fast f/5 focal ratio and CovalENS mosaic technology for creating larger images of the night sky with up to 24MP resolution. The X edition differs with the clear transparent shell, built-in hygrometer and included tall tripod.

Operation is controlled by the Singularity app, where you can start automatic pointing, tracking and image stacking. Finding and taking a picture of a night sky object is relatively straightforward and you can watch the details of a nebula materialise on your smartphone screen.

In our Vespera II review we praised it's well-contrasted images of galaxies and ease of use. Its high-powered optics come packed into a portable body and make it one of the best small telescopes available. It was ready for observation within five minutes and performed well even in a light-polluted area.

There were only 300 units of the X edition made worldwide and it has been on sale since late 2025. Move quickly if you want it because stock is low on Amazon and BH Photo and Video has already sold out.

Key features: 2-inch aperture, 250mm focal length, f/5 focal ratio, apochromatic refractor design, Sony IMX585 CMOS sensor, 8.3MP camera, motorized alt-azimuth mount with go-to capability, built-in hygrometer, 4000 object catalog on Singularity app, 25GB, 4-hour battery life, 11 lbs (5 kg) weight without tripod. Kit includes molded carry case and tall carbon fiber tripod.

Product launched: September 2025

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