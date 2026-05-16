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With the release of the new Vespera III and Vespera Pro 2 , the prices of the previous models in the Vespera line have dropped, including for the limited X edition of the Vespera II . This special version has a transparent shell so that you can see the inner mechanisms of a smart telescope in action. It also packs in a built-in environmental sensor and a heating system to prevent lens fogging during sessions. Only 300 were produced worldwide and have been on sale since late 2025, so stock is starting to get low.

You can purchase the Vaonis Vespera II X edition, on sale at Walmart for $2,149.

We absolutely loved the Vaonis Vespera II and gave it a huge five stars in our review, praising it for its detailed astrophotography and amazing ability to cut through light pollution. The X edition puts that strong astrophotography capability into a housing straight out of a sci-fi movie, so that it looks at home whether it's under the stars or in your living room.

Limited run Save $341 Vaonis Vespera II - X edition: was $2,490 now $2,149 at Walmart Save $341 on the Vaonis Vespera II X edition. It comes with a custom-molded hard case for travel protection, a carbon-fiber tripod and a built in hygrometer for humidity and temperature monitoring. In our Vaonis Vespera II review , we gave it a huge five stars for its detailed images of galaxies and the small size, which makes it perfect for taking to dark sky sites.

Image 1 of 9 The X edition looks sleek against the night sky. (Image credit: Vaonis) Operation is done via the Singularity app, which allows you to select from over 4000 celestial targets. (Image credit: Vaonis) The clear shell of the Vaonis Vespera II means that you can observe the circuits and engineering in operation during your imaging sessions. (Image credit: Vaonis) The included carry case means that you can easily grab it for trips to dark sky sites. (Image credit: Vaonis) The high tripod, combined with the easy go-to mount makes capturing near-horizon objects easier. (Image credit: Vaonis) The Vespera II is relatively small and only weighs 11 lbs (5 kg), so it is handy for carrying long distances. (Image credit: Vaonis) The Vespera II can capture 8.2MP images of deep space wonders like the Andromeda galaxy (pictured). (Image credit: Vaonis) Subtle hues of nebulas can be photographed thanks to a sophisticated lens system, which produces images with sharp contrast and color correction. (Rosette nebula pictured) (Image credit: Vaonis) The Vespera II is ideal for learning astronomy as you photograph different objects in the night sky, such as the Ptolemy cluster (pictured). (Image credit: Vaonis)

This model has the same specification as the Vespera II , with the same Sony IMX585 8.3MP sensor, a fast f/5 focal ratio and CovalENS mosaic technology for creating larger images of the night sky with up to 24MP resolution. The X edition differs with the clear transparent shell, built-in hygrometer and included tall tripod.

Operation is controlled by the Singularity app, where you can start automatic pointing, tracking and image stacking. Finding and taking a picture of a night sky object is relatively straightforward and you can watch the details of a nebula materialise on your smartphone screen.

In our Vespera II review we praised it's well-contrasted images of galaxies and ease of use. Its high-powered optics come packed into a portable body and make it one of the best small telescopes available. It was ready for observation within five minutes and performed well even in a light-polluted area.

There were only 300 units of the X edition made worldwide and it has been on sale since late 2025. Move quickly if you want it because stock is low on Amazon and BH Photo and Video has already sold out .

Key features: 2-inch aperture, 250mm focal length, f/5 focal ratio, apochromatic refractor design, Sony IMX585 CMOS sensor, 8.3MP camera, motorized alt-azimuth mount with go-to capability, built-in hygrometer, 4000 object catalog on Singularity app, 25GB, 4-hour battery life, 11 lbs (5 kg) weight without tripod. Kit includes molded carry case and tall carbon fiber tripod.

Product launched: September 2025

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