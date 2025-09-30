Smart telescope company Vaonis has released the X edition of its popular Vespera II model. This limited run has a transparent shell so that astrophotographers can observe the inner workings of a smart telescope in action. Vaonis has only made 300 of these telescopes available, with originally 150 available from their official site and at selected retailers like BH Photo Video and Adorama.

You can preorder the Vaonis Vespera II X edition at BH Photo and Video for $2490.

Whilst this specific edition is brand new, the Vespera II has been available since January 2024 and we think it is the best smart telescope for resolution and rated it five stars in our expert review. We praised its detailed astro capability and ability to cut through light pollution, all within a reasonable price. If you are interested in seeing how optical instruments work and being able to take your own glistening shots of the universe, this is the telescope for you. It also looks like something straight out of a science fiction movie.

Vaonis Vespera II - X edition Check Amazon View at BHPhoto The Vaonis Vespera II X Edition is on sale for $2490 and includes a custom-molded protective hard case, a carbon-fiber tripod and a built-in hygrometer for monitoring humidity and temperature. The collector's design is a bonus for fans of sci-fi aesthetics and precision engineering. The Vespera II is renowned for its easy astrophotography, with a Sony IMX585 8.3MP sensor, a fast f/5 focal ratio and the revolutionary CovalENS mosaic technology, which allows you to take larger wide-field images up to 24MP.

Image 1 of 9 The X edition looks sleek against the night sky. (Image credit: Vaonis) The operation is done via the Singularity app, which allows you to select from over 4000 celestial targets. (Image credit: Vaonis) The clear shell of the Vaonis Vespera II means that you can observe the circuits and engineering in operation during your imaging sessions. (Image credit: Vaonis) The included carry case means that you can easily grab it for trips to dark sky sites. (Image credit: Vaonis) The high tripod, combined with the easy go-to mount makes capturing near-horizon objects easier. (Image credit: Vaonis) The Vespera II is relatively small and only weighs 11 lbs (5 kg), so it is handy for carrying long distances. (Image credit: Vaonis) The Vespera II can capture 8.2MP images of deep space wonders like the Andromeda galaxy (pictured). (Image credit: Vaonis) Subtle hues of nebulas can be photographed thanks to a sophisticated lens system, which produces images with sharp contrast and color correction. (Rosette nebula pictured) (Image credit: Vaonis) The Vespera II is ideal for learning astronomy as you photograph different objects in the night sky, such as the Ptolemy cluster (pictured). (Image credit: Vaonis)

The X edition is the latest in limited-edition designs from Vaonis, which has released other limited artistic designs for their telescopes, such as the Stellin'Art, Vespera Frontier and Vespera Passengers. This one has a slick Sci-Fi design and was designed to show the inner workings of the telescope as they work to locate your chosen night sky target.

The specification is the same as the Vespera II model and includes automatic pointing, tracking and live image stacking. The Singularity smartphone app allows you to watch your chosen target build in detail on your screen. The X edition of the Vespera II also comes with handy accessories like a hard carry case, a lightweight high tripod and a built-in hygrometer to measure and regulate temperature for peak optical performance.

We rated the original Vespera II a huge five stars out of five and it features in our best smart telescopes and best small telescopes guides. It was ready for observation within five minutes and performed well in a light-polluted area, delivering detailed images of deep space targets.

Vaonis has released 150 units from their site and another 150 are available from select retailers. This is an ideal purchase for anyone who appreciates engineering style and is looking for an answer to easy stargazing. Sales are already underway and with their limited number, if you want one, you might have to act fast.

Key features: 2-inch aperture, 250mm focal length, f/5 focal ratio, apochromatic refractor design, Sony IMX585 CMOS sensor, 8.3MP camera, motorized alt-azimuth mount with go-to capability, 4000 object catalog on Singularity app, 25GB, 4-hour battery life, 11 lbs (5 kg) without tripod.

Product launched: September 2025

Price comparison: BHPhotoVideo: $2490 | Adorama: $2490

Reviews consensus: The core Vespera II is highly praised for its ease of use, portable design and powerful deep-sky imaging capabilities via live stacking and CovalENS technology. The X edition offers the same performance with a collector-grade aesthetic and premium accessories like a high tripod and molded carry case.

Space: ★★★★★ Digital Camera World: ★★★★½ LiveScience: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: best smart telescopes, best small telescopes, best tabletop telescopes

✅ Buy it if: You want a rare, collector's edition smart telescope with a unique design and all the best accessories included for easy astrophotography.

❌ Don't buy it if: You prefer a traditional optical telescope or if you don't care about limited edition runs.

