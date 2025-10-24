Unistellar is still taking pre-orders for their augmented reality (AR) Envision binoculars, which are the first smart binoculars to can help aid in stargazing and outdoor exploration. They are offering $500 off the Unistellar Envision retail price but this limited-time pre-order sale finishes on Nov. 2 and there are under 200 units left.

You can pre-order the Unistellar Envision AR smart binoculars for $999 at Unistellar.

Our editor-in-chief, Tariq Malik, tested a demo of the Envisions before their general release and said, "It felt like something out of Star Trek." They offer an augmented reality (AR) overlay that can identify night sky objects and features of local geography, like mountains and pathways.

With Unistellar's first batch of 750 units already sold out, they released a second batch of 350 units on Oct. 23 and there are already under 200 units remaining. If you are keen to get your hands on these smart binoculars that make stargazing easy, then move fast, as we expect this pre-order to sell out soon.

Image 1 of 9 Using the Envision binoculars at the Hudson River, our Editor-in-Chief, Tariq Malik, got great guided views of the local landscape and night sky. (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future) (Image credit: Tariq Malik / Future)

The Unistellar Envision binoculars felt revolutionary when they were announced in 2024, but now that they are almost in general release, it's a step closer to reality. We managed to have a look at them ahead of their October 2026 release date.

The binoculars have a red augmented reality (AR) overlay that can identify over 1000 astronomical targets and guide you through the night sky. It also has a database of over 1 million terrestrial targets, like mountains and hiking trails, that can aid you when using them on outdoor adventures.

We used them on a trip to the Hudson River in New York and found the binoculars easily identified the names and location of astronomical targets. They even identified the local mountain, Mt. Nebo, across the river during the demonstration. The target lock feature was also useful for helping others find your target by pointing in the direction of the overlay.

These binoculars have been in the works for a long time and there has been a lot of excitement around the first smart binoculars for night-sky use. With batch one of pre-orders sold out already, Unistellar released a second batch of 350 units, but they are going fast and are currently showing under 200 units left. This pre-order sale gets you $500 off the asking price but ends soon on Nov. 2.

Key features: 10x magnification, 50mm objective lenses, porro prism design, weight 2.65 lbs (1.2 kg), five-hour AR battery life, operates without battery as classic binoculars, six-degree field of view, BaK-4 fully multi-coated optics, 1,000+ astronomy targets, +1,000,000 terrestrial targets.

Product launched: 2025

Price history: Unistellar has been offering the binoculars for $999 for those who pre-order them, down $500 from the $1499 general release retail price.

Unistellar exclusive: $999

Reviews consensus: We tried it out before general release and were impressed with its augmented reality (AR) overlay that helped us to identify stars and use a target-locking feature that aids in helping another user find that same location.

Featured in guides: best smart binoculars

✅ Buy it if: You want an interactive display that helps you learn about the night sky and locate targets.

❌ Don't buy it if: You need stronger than 10x magnification for long-distance viewing or features like image stabilization or extreme waterproofing.

