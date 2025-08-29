The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100mm binoculars are one of the best binoculars on the market. They hold the crown as best for magnification in our binoculars buying guide, and for anyone looking for binoculars to deliver incredible details of the night sky, then these need to be on your radar.

For Labor Day, Amazon has dropped the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100mm binoculars to what is the lowest price we've seen since January, with a massive 22% off, taking them down to $403.69, and a saving of $116.23 on the usual Amazon MSRP of $519.95.

Save $116 on the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100mm binoculars — were $519.95, now $403.69 at Amazon.

In our review, binoculars expert David Sky Brody gave the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100mm an impressive four out of five-star score, saying, "They delivered an optically accurate sky-watching experience that can move your soul." High praise indeed, however, they aren't without their negatives, and David was sceptical about the waterproof capabilities, although they do have 'Waterproof' stamped on them, that's not quite true, as Amazon (and Celestron's website) list them as 'water resistant'. So worth noting if you aim to use these in damp conditions.

With $116 off, this is a great Amazon binoculars deal from one of the leading brands, giving you stunning views of the night sky. It's worth noting that several retailers are currently price-matching this Amazon price, including Walmart and B & H Photo, should you wish to shop elsewhere this Labor Day.

The SkyMaster 25x100s use two 100mm (4-inch) refractor telescopes set up side-by-side, with image-erecting prisms and eyepieces that focus independently for pin-point clarity — unlike the combined central adjustment on standard binoculars. Glasses wearers will also appreciate the 15mm of eye relief, which means you can comfortably use these binos while wearing specs.

One of the best things about the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100s is its superb magnification (which, of course, allows you to see objects 25 times closer). In testing, we were able to marvel at galaxy clusters such as the Leo Triplets, the atmospheric belts of Jupiter, and Sagittarius' star cloud.

However, with hefty magnification, it means they are very large and heavy binoculars (the SkyMaster 25x100s weigh 8.75lbs / 3.97kg), so even those with arms of steel will need a tripod to hold them steady. Our best tripods guide has plenty of buying advice there, and our choice as the most affordable tripod — the Manfrotto Element MII is worth a look.

Image 1 of 3 The SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars are huge, but will provide incredible close-up viewing (Image credit: Future) The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars eyepieces can be independently adjusted. (Image credit: Future) You will need a tripod for the SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars to get the best shake-free viewing. (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody)

Key features: 25x magnification, 100mm objective diameter, 3-degree field of view, BaK-4 prisms, water resistant.

Product launched: June 2006.

Price history: Before this current deal, the typical Amazon price was $474.95. They have been as low as $389, back in December, but this current deal sees them hit their lowest price of the year.

Price comparison: Amazon: $403.69 | B&H Photo Video: $403.69 | Walmart: $403.69

Reviews consensus: There is no doubt that the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 are a fantastic pair of binoculars, and are our favorite large astronomy binoculars. They deliver astonishing detail of the night sky, and we scored them a 4 out of 5-star review. We marked them down for their weight. So you will need a tripod to get the best shake-free viewing, but with the money saved, you can easily pick one up.

Space: ★★★★ | Live Science: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want highly adjustable, powerful 25x binoculars for viewing the night sky or long-distance use.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a handheld set of binoculars. The Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 is too heavy for that. Consider the Nikon 10x50 Acuon A211 binoculars, which are much more portable and can be handheld.

