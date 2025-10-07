Whether you're new to stargazing or want a scope you can pack away in your car, the Celestron Travel Scope 70 is a great budget buy. And now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save $40 on this capable but compact telescope. Just make sure you tick the coupon box to get it for $80.

The super-portable Celestron Travel Scope 70 is $80 right now at Amazon.

Celestron is known for the quality of its optical gear, and many of its products appear in our best telescope guide and best binoculars guide. I can attest that the Celestron Travel Scope 70 is a great way to step into skywatching and, while you can pack it away easily, it boasts a full-size tripod and offers quality views of the solar system.

Its portability also means you can put the Celestron Travel Scope 70 in the back of a car, drive to one of the best locations for astrophotography and skywatching. You won't be gazing into the further reaches of space, but with urban light pollution out of the picture, you'll be able to go nebula gazing. Or, closer to home, you may even catch the Orionids meteor shower this October 21.

Save 33% ($40) Celestron Travel Scope 70: was $120 now $80 at Amazon Save $40 on a portable, beginner-friendly telescope that packs away into an impressively small space. With two eyepieces, a backpack a full-size tripod, this is ideal for stargazing newbies or those who just want to leave light pollution behind.

Image 1 of 1 The Celestron Travel Scope 70 packs neatly away into a small backpack, for easy storage. (Image credit: Amazon)

Whether you're a beginner, or you're buying for someone who is, this Celestron Travel Scope 70 is an excellent deal at just $80. I should know, it's the scope that got me into stargazing and it's storage-friendly to boot. It comes with a finderscope, 10mm and 20mm eyepieces, a tripod, manual, backpack and a basic version of Celestron's own stargazing software.

All of that fits into the aforementioned backpack, which is great for both storing the telescope and putting it into a car if you're heading to a more light-pollution-free area. Despite its compactness, it has a full-size tripod and while a few have said it can feel unstable, I never had a problem. While pleasingly lightweight, the tube itself feels sturdy, too. My only minor gripe with the Celestron Travel Scope 70 is that it can take a little while to get the hang of turning the scope, compared to a Dobsonian.

Will you eventually move on to bigger and better scopes? Quite possibly, which is where our best telescope guide comes in. But if you're new to stargazing, you're on a tight budget, or need a super-portable scope, the Celestron Travel Scope 70 is an excellent deal, especially at this price.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: 70mm aperture, fully coated optics, a carry bag, a collapsible, full-height tripod, 10mm and 20mm finderscope, basic edition of Celestron's Starry Night Software Basic Edition.

Price history: This telescope dipped below $80 in June but with a price that roams between $90 and $120, this is still a good deal. Make sure you tick the coupon box to get the discount.

Review consensus: This is an excellent scope for beginners, especially if space is limited. It was my first step into skywatching and I don't regret it one bit. Its Amazon reviews are generally positive, the only real grumble being that the tripod could be a little sturdier. For the price, it's hard to beat.

✅ Buy it if: You want a beginner-friendly telescope that can be packed away, offering the image quality you'd expect from a leading manufacturer of optical equipment.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't need portability and are prepared to spend a little more. Take a look at our best telescopes guide to find something more suitable.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.