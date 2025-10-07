Amazon Prime Day in October is here! It is running from Oct. 7-8, so you only have 48 hours to grab most of the hottest deals on stargazing gear.

The Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars are now only $35 and they are our pick for the best family binoculars in our best binoculars guide. That's a huge 27% off their regular retail price!

You can get the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $35.

They are excellent for levelling up observations of the full moon every month or catching the constellation Pegasus high up in the sky this month. This is thanks to the super-wide field of view provided by the Celestron Cometron 7x50. Whilst only delivering 7x magnification, these binoculars offer a great chance to observe larger targets such as full constellations and the dust lanes of the Milky Way.

In our full Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars review, we gave them four stars for great value for money and their huge field of view. If you are just getting started in astronomy or are trying to foster a love of stargazing in a little one, they are an ideal choice.

Save 27% ($13) Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars: was $48 now $35 at Amazon Save a huge 27% on the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars. With large 50mm objective lenses, these binoculars offer excellent light-gathering power, essential for bright views of dim night sky objects. We rated the Celestron Cometron 7x50 four stars in our review. They offer a wide field of view and are a great option for kids to use.

Image 1 of 5 These binoculars are a great option for beginner stargazing and will get you better views of night sky objects. (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody) The Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars are relatively lightweigh at 27 ounces, making them ideal for kids to handle. (Image credit: Future) The large 50mm exit pupil gives the binoculars great light-gathering ability during stargazing. (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody) The Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars have a rubber focusing dial. (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody) They provide some eye relief at 13mm for eyeglass wearers. (Image credit: Jeremy Lips & Dave Brody)

In our full Celestron Cometron 7x50 review, we praised the binoculars for providing good optics at a great price. The 7x magnification is low enough to keep the image steady without a tripod, which is perfect for handheld scanning of the Milky Way and constellations. The wide exit pupil also ensures maximum brightness so star fields are nice and detailed.

This price is a standout October Prime Day deal, bringing the price of the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars down to $35. This year's event lasts 48 hours, from Oct. 7-8 and there are plenty of deals across skywatching optics and cameras, so stay tuned to our Prime Day hub.

If you're looking for a great value entry into skywatching or are looking for binoculars for kids, the Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars are the best option. They are lightweight and have a wide field of view, which is good for getting up closer to the stars, planets and the moon. They come with a handy carry case so you can have them ready to grab-and-go when the stars are glittering in the night sky.

Key features: 7x magnification, 50mm objective lens diameter, 6.8-degree angular field of view, 13 mm eye relief, 27 oz (777 g) weight, Bk-7 glass porro prism, water-resistant, multi-coated lens coatings

Product launched: August 2013

Price history: These binoculars usually retail around $40, but this deal brings them down to $35. This is their second-cheapest price ever.

Price comparison: Amazon: $35 | BHPhotoVideo: $41

Reviews consensus: In our Celestron Cometron 7x50 review, we called them an unbeatable entry point into astronomy, perfect for budget-conscious buyers and beginners.

Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best binoculars, best binoculars for kids

✅ Buy it if: You want the best budget-friendly binoculars for casual stargazing and comet-hunting, or a great first pair for a child.

❌ Don't buy it if: You require features like waterproofing, or need a higher magnification (10x or more) for detailed planetary viewing.

