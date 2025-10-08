Amazon Prime Day in October is almost over, but these hot telescope deals are still active. There is something for everyone here, whether you are a beginner stargazer or a more seasoned astronomer. There is even a great deal on the brilliant Unistellar Odyssey Pro, which was one of the best smart telescopes for beating light pollution in a city.

Telescopes help us see objects in the night sky by gathering much more light than our eyes alone can manage. They allow us to see the moon in more detail, star clusters in high contrast and even glimpse rare sights like comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon). Check out the best telescope deals for Prime Day in October and grab one of these amazing optical instruments for less.

Best Prime Day in October telescope deals

Save $450 Unistellar Odyssey Pro : was $4,499 now $4,049 at Adorama Save a huge $450 on an amazing smart telescope that makes astrophotography a breeze. The Odyssey Pro is perfect for deep space targets like the Triangulum galaxy, Hercules star clusters and hundreds more. The pro version adds the Nikon-made eyepiece, which allows users a more traditional viewing experience, as well as being able to view a target on a smartphone. We gave it four and a half stars in our Unistellar Odyssey Pro review for its great deep space observation ability and its light weight, which is great for carting to dark sky sites. Read more ▼

Save 33% ($40) Celestron Travel Scope 70: was $120 now $80 at Amazon Save $40 on a portable telescope that packs away neatly into a backpack during dark sky trips. It has a 2.8-inch aperture, which is ideal for planetary viewing and looking at the moon. With two eyepieces, a backpack and a full-size tripod, this is ideal for beginners or those who want some upgraded views of the stars on their trips away. Read more ▼

Save 30% ($108) Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ: was $360 now $252 at Amazon Save $108 on a beginner-friendly Newtonian reflector telescope, equipped with everything you need to survey our solar system, whether that's picking out craters on the moon or gazing into the heart of star clusters. The Celestron Astromaster 130EQ has an aperture of 5.1 inches, making it ideal for a range of night sky targets, including lunar viewing and deep space observation. The equatorial mount makes it easier to track night sky objects. Read more ▼