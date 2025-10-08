I can see these Prime Day telescope deals are still active but they won't last forever
These are the best telescope deals I have seen for Amazon's Prime Day in October, with huge savings across our favorite models.
Amazon Prime Day in October is almost over, but these hot telescope deals are still active. There is something for everyone here, whether you are a beginner stargazer or a more seasoned astronomer. There is even a great deal on the brilliant Unistellar Odyssey Pro, which was one of the best smart telescopes for beating light pollution in a city.
Telescopes help us see objects in the night sky by gathering much more light than our eyes alone can manage. They allow us to see the moon in more detail, star clusters in high contrast and even glimpse rare sights like comet C/2025 A6 (Lemmon). Check out the best telescope deals for Prime Day in October and grab one of these amazing optical instruments for less.
Best Prime Day in October telescope deals
Save a huge $450 on an amazing smart telescope that makes astrophotography a breeze. The Odyssey Pro is perfect for deep space targets like the Triangulum galaxy, Hercules star clusters and hundreds more. The pro version adds the Nikon-made eyepiece, which allows users a more traditional viewing experience, as well as being able to view a target on a smartphone.
We gave it four and a half stars in our Unistellar Odyssey Pro review for its great deep space observation ability and its light weight, which is great for carting to dark sky sites.
Save $76 on our best budget telescope. We absolutely love this telescope for its great optics at a great price, so much so that it features in a massive five of our expert guides! It is one of our best telescopes for kids and best telescopes for beginners.
It's great for lunar and planetary viewing but we also managed to see the Andromeda galaxy (M31) in our full Celestron Inspire 100AZ review. It would also be a great budget option for getting a better view of the comet Lemmon.
Save $123 on this powerful tabletop Dobsonian. We rated the alt-azimuth mount version four stars in our full Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ review. In our testing, we managed to get well-contrasted views of galaxies and star clusters, as well as a decent view of Mars.
It has a 5.11-inch aperture and works with the Celestron StarSense app to help locate night sky targets. The Dobsonian mount is better suited for tabletop-based set-ups.
Save $40 on a portable telescope that packs away neatly into a backpack during dark sky trips. It has a 2.8-inch aperture, which is ideal for planetary viewing and looking at the moon.
With two eyepieces, a backpack and a full-size tripod, this is ideal for beginners or those who want some upgraded views of the stars on their trips away.
Save $108 on a beginner-friendly Newtonian reflector telescope, equipped with everything you need to survey our solar system, whether that's picking out craters on the moon or gazing into the heart of star clusters.
The Celestron Astromaster 130EQ has an aperture of 5.1 inches, making it ideal for a range of night sky targets, including lunar viewing and deep space observation. The equatorial mount makes it easier to track night sky objects.
