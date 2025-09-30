October Prime Day arrives on Oct. 7 and we are expecting huge deals on astronomy gear and optics. In this early Prime Day deal, the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars are $130 cheaper on Amazon, on sale for just $190. This is the cheapest they have been since 2023, making it a great time to grab them if you have been in the market for some new binoculars.

You can get the Celestron Trailseeker 8x42 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $190.

In the fall, there are a number of exciting open star clusters to see in the sky, with many of them directly overhead, making for easy viewing from a number of locations. Open star clusters are much less dense than their globular counterparts and a pair of binoculars with a lower magnification allows for a more comprehensive view. Perhaps the most famous star cluster in the night sky, the Pleiades, will glitter in the night sky with 'the follower' Aldebaran not far behind it, with the Hyades cluster in Taurus. The Alpha Persei cluster in Perseus is high in the sky too, with the brightest member Mirfak shining amongst the rest. The Celestron Trailseeker 8x42 binoculars will not only get you great views of star clusters but they will give you a stunning view of the full Harvest moon on Oct. 6. See if you can spot any lunar seas or craters!

We gave the Celestron Trailseeker 8x42 binoculars a four-star rating in our review and they are featured in our guide to the best binoculars. We praised them for their excellent value for money, durable build and good views of the night sky.

Image 1 of 4 The Celestron Trailseeker 8x42 binoculars have a generous 17mm of eye relief for eyeglasses wearers. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) The Celestron Trailseeker 8x42 binoculars have a sleek black design that is comfortable to hold during stargazing sessions. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) The Celestron Trailseeker 8x42 binoculars come with eyecup caps and lens caps to keep the optics safe when not in use. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) They also come with an innovative harness strap that transfers the weight of carrying the binoculars to your shoulders for more comfortable carrying. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter)

In our full Celestron Trailseeker 8x42 binoculars review, we praised their excellent image quality and how they managed to straddle the divide between affordability and quality. Their lightweight and compact design makes them ideal for packing on trips, and the waterproof and fog-proof build ensures they can withstand various weather conditions.

This deal brings the price of the Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars down to just $190 from their regular retail price of $320. This deal comes just over a week before October Prime Day, which kicks off on Oct. 7, but it may not last long, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later.

The Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars are a great choice for both casual stargazing and terrestrial viewing. With an 8x magnification and a 42mm aperture, they provide a wide field of view, perfect for scanning constellations and getting close views of open star clusters. They also have a close focus of 6.5 feet, which is ideal for birdwatching and other daytime activities.

With the autumnal equinox behind us, expect darker nights that are ripe for stargazing and scanning the skies for faint treasures. Binoculars will also help you get a better view of the bright Harvest moon on Oct. 6 as it fills the sky, but be aware that nights with a bright lunar disk can hinder observation of faint objects like star clusters and galaxies.

Key features: 8x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, 8.1-degree angular field of view, 17 mm eye relief, 23.1 oz (655 g) weight, roof prism lenses, waterproof.

Product launched: June 2013

Price history: The Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 binoculars typically retail for $320 but have been retailing around $279 since June. This deal brings that down to $190, their lowest price since 2023.

Price comparison: Amazon: $190 | BHPhotoVideo: $279 | Adorama: $279

Reviews consensus: In our Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42 review, we praised the binoculars for their excellent image quality, durable build, and great value for money. They are a good all-around pair for both stargazing and terrestrial use.

Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: best binoculars

✅ Buy it if: You want a great pair of all-around binoculars at a fantastic price for both stargazing and daytime use.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for a higher-end pair with ED glass, or if you need a higher magnification for observing distant planets.

