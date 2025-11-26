Amazon and Walmart aren't the only retailers offering huge discounts in the run-up to Black Friday, with Unistellar offering a massive 20% off its whole catalogue until the end of November. I've spotted the biggest saving on their premium model, the eVscope 2, with a huge $1000 off the retail price. This smart telescope is part of Unistellar's expert range of smart telescopes, suited to those with a good grip on astronomy, as collimation and manual focusing are needed when using this model. It has a 4.5-inch aperture and an enhanced vision mode, which enables deep-sky imaging of faint and distant objects like galaxies.

You can get the Unistellar eVscope 2 smart telescope on sale for $3999 from Unistellar.

Dark skies are objectively better for stargazing but you can actually beat light-polluted skies with a smart telescope such as the eVscope 2, thanks to its light pollution reduction feature and enhanced vision mode. The best images are still definitely taken in skies that are free of city lights and glow from the moon, but smart telescopes give you the flexibility and the power to make city stargazing just as rewarding.