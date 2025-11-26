My favorite smart telescope is now $1000 off this Black Friday — the lowest price it’s been all year.

Unistellar has slashed the prices of its smart telescopes for its Black Friday sale, including the expert eVscope 2, which features a 4.5-inch aperture and a 7.7MP image sensor.

The Unistellar eVscope 2 with the blue night sky in the background and a black Space.com Black Friday deals badge in the upper-left corner.
(Image credit: Future)

Amazon and Walmart aren't the only retailers offering huge discounts in the run-up to Black Friday, with Unistellar offering a massive 20% off its whole catalogue until the end of November. I've spotted the biggest saving on their premium model, the eVscope 2, with a huge $1000 off the retail price. This smart telescope is part of Unistellar's expert range of smart telescopes, suited to those with a good grip on astronomy, as collimation and manual focusing are needed when using this model. It has a 4.5-inch aperture and an enhanced vision mode, which enables deep-sky imaging of faint and distant objects like galaxies.

You can get the Unistellar eVscope 2 smart telescope on sale for $3999 from Unistellar.