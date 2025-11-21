Skywatching can be breathtaking, but what if you want to photograph the night sky's stunning sights? That's where this Dwarflab Dwarf 3 smart telescope comes in. It's a brilliant telescope at full price, holding its own against pricier telescopes, but at $55 off for Amazon's Black Friday sale, it's an absolute steal.

You can get the Dwarflab Dwarf 3 on sale right now at Amazon for $494.

We reviewed the Dwarflab Dwarf 3 smart telescope recently and were seriously impressed by this scope's image quality and wide field of view. Despite its compact size, it's no slouch, and we found it captured excellent images of terrestrial objects, the moon and even deep space nebulas.

It's easy to use, boasting excellent tracking and it doesn't overwhelm you with buttons, so beginners should be able to get to grips with it. At this price (while stocks last), it's a great little smart telescope.