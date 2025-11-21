Capture the beauty of the cosmos for under $500 with this super-portable smart telescope Black Friday deal

Want to take gorgeous images of the cosmos? This compact Dwarflab Dwarf 3 punches well above its weight, capturing everything from the moon to deep galaxies, and it's a steal in Amazon's Black Friday sale.

A Dwarflab Dwarf 3 smart telescope on a tripod in a field.
(Image credit: Kimberley Lane)

Skywatching can be breathtaking, but what if you want to photograph the night sky's stunning sights? That's where this Dwarflab Dwarf 3 smart telescope comes in. It's a brilliant telescope at full price, holding its own against pricier telescopes, but at $55 off for Amazon's Black Friday sale, it's an absolute steal.

You can get the Dwarflab Dwarf 3 on sale right now at Amazon for $494.

Dwarflab Dwarf 3