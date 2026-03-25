1 week away! NASA gearing up to launch Artemis 2 astronauts around the moon on April 1

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The first crewed moon mission since the Apollo era will launch a week from today, if all goes according to plan.

NASA is apparently still targeting April 1 for the liftoff of Artemis 2 , which will send four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the moon and back to Earth.

It will be the first human spaceflight mission for NASA's Artemis program , Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion capsule, and the first crewed trip beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 way back in 1972.

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The Artemis 2 stack is already at the pad — Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida. It got there on March 20 , making the 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) trek from KSC's Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) atop the the agency's huge crawler-transporter 2 vehicle.

It was the second trip to the pad for Artemis 2's SLS and Orion. The duo first got there on Jan. 17 , when NASA was targeting early February for the liftoff.

But the Artemis 2 team hit a few hurdles that pushed that timeline back. For example, a leak of liquid hydrogen propellant was detected during the mission's first attempt at a wet dress rehearsal (WDR), a two-day-long practice run of the procedures leading up to launch.

The team fixed the leak and successfully completed a WDR on Feb. 20. But they soon discovered another issue — an interruption in the flow of helium to the SLS' upper stage. That problem couldn't be fixed on the pad, so the Artemis 2 stack was rolled back to the VAB for repairs .

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The Artemis 2 crew. From left to right: NASA's Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Christina Koch, and the Canadian Space Agency's Jeremy Hansen. (Image credit: Space.com / Josh Dinner)

NASA has said it doesn't plan to perform another WDR, so there are fewer boxes to check during this second stint at the pad. Still, a launch on April 1 is far from guaranteed. Many different issues could pop up, and NASA will doubtless err on the side of caution, given that this is a crewed mission. (The four people flying are NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency .)