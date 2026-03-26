Who is Artemis? Meet the Greek goddess who inspired NASA's return to the moon

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The "Diana of Versailles" or "Artemis, Goddess of the Hunt", a marble statue of the Roman goddess Diana, known as Artemis in Greek mythology, in the Musée du Louvre in Paris.

NASA is gearing up to send astronauts back toward the moon for the first time in more than 50 years with Artemis 2 — a mission that marks the next chapter in human lunar exploration — but who is Artemis?

The Artemis program is named for the Greek goddess of the moon and wilderness, and represents the agency's most ambitious human exploration campaign since the Apollo program — the series of missions that first carried astronauts to the lunar surface more than 50 years ago. Artemis 2 , the program's first crewed mission, will send four astronauts on a roughly 10‑day free‑return flight around the moon and back to Earth.

Together, Artemis and Apollo form a symbolic, and literal, bridge between the past and future of human spaceflight. Unlike Apollo, which focused on short-term missions, Artemis aims to establish a sustained human presence on and around the moon. NASA also plans to explore new regions, particularly near the lunar south pole , where water ice may support long-term habitation and future missions to Mars. But in the excitement over human exploration of the moon, the meanings behind the missions' namesakes and the mythological figures that inspired them can get lost. Just who were Artemis and Apollo?

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Who is Artemis?

In Greek mythology, Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo and the goddess of the moon , hunting and wild places. In Roman mythology, she is known as Diana. Artemis is the daughter of Zeus, who rules over all of the other gods, and Leto, one of the goddesses of childhood.

Artemis is often portrayed as independent, fiercely protective and closely connected to nature — qualities that resonate with NASA's vision for a sustainable lunar program and mission designed to explore uncharted territory. She is often depicted carrying a bow, or sometimes a torch.

While Apollo missions landed near the moon's equator, Artemis 3 and future missions will venture farther south than any human mission before, investigating permanently shadowed craters and new lunar landscapes. The goddess's association with protection and renewal also mirrors NASA's emphasis on sustainability, international partnerships and long-term exploration.

NASA has also highlighted the symbolic importance of Artemis as a female figure, aligning with the program's goal to land the first woman on the moon.

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A statue of Artemis at the Luxembourg Garden in Paris. (Image credit: Konstantinos Katsiras/Getty Images)

Who is Apollo?

Apollo, Artemis's twin brother, is the Greek god of the sun , light, music and prophecy. In spaceflight history, his name is synonymous with NASA's original moon program, which flew between 1961 and 1972 and culminated in six successful lunar landings.

The Apollo missions proved that humans could travel to another world, work there and return safely — a technological and cultural achievement that defined a generation. Apollo 11's first lunar landing in 1969 remains one of the most iconic moments in human history, symbolizing exploration, ambition and ingenuity.

The pairing of Apollo and Artemis is more than poetic. In mythology, the twins balance day and night, or sun and moon. In spaceflight, Apollo represents what humanity has already accomplished, while Artemis represents what comes next.

A frieze depicting Artemis and Apollo attacking a giant found at the Siphnian Treasury in Delphi, Greece. (Image credit: DEA/ALBERT CEOLAN/Getty Images)

Now, Artemis 2 prepares to carry astronauts back toward the moon. NASA is now targeting April 1 for the historic launch, although the timing will depend on technical and weather conditions.