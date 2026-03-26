Aim for the stars for under $15 with this Estes 2441 Mini Arcas Model Rocket Kit at Walmart, now 17% cheaper in the spring sales

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Want to show your solidarity with the crew of the Artemis 2? Launch your own mini-mission with this anti-Amazon deal, saving 17% on this Estes 2411 hobby rocket.

A Estes 2441 Mini Arcas Model Rocket Kit with its packet, and another soaring off into the sky.
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With Artemis 2 getting ready to return to the moon, there's no better time to launch your own space expedition. Granted, you may not make quite as far as NASA's mission but this Estes 2441 Mini Arcas Model Rocket Kit is a great way to learn about spaceflight and it's 20% off at Walmart right now!

Get this Estes 2441 Mini Arcas Model Rocket Kit, complete with engines, for just $14.99 at Walmart.

Estes 2441 Mini Arcas Model Rocket Kit
Save 17% ($3)
Estes 2441 Mini Arcas Model Rocket Kit: was $18 now $15 at Walmart

Who needs pop bottles and water pumps? Barring the basics, scissors, sandpaper, glue etc, this rocket kit has all you need to fly up to 550 ft, and it's 17% off at Walmart.

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Chris McMullen