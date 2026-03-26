Aim for the stars for under $15 with this Estes 2441 Mini Arcas Model Rocket Kit at Walmart, now 17% cheaper in the spring sales
Want to show your solidarity with the crew of the Artemis 2? Launch your own mini-mission with this anti-Amazon deal, saving 17% on this Estes 2411 hobby rocket.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
With Artemis 2 getting ready to return to the moon, there's no better time to launch your own space expedition. Granted, you may not make quite as far as NASA's mission but this Estes 2441 Mini Arcas Model Rocket Kit is a great way to learn about spaceflight and it's 20% off at Walmart right now!
Get this Estes 2441 Mini Arcas Model Rocket Kit, complete with engines, for just $14.99 at Walmart.
You will need to provide some basic materials to complete the rocket, such as scissors, glue, a ruler, pencil, hobby knife, sandpaper and so on, but once complete, this craft will launch up to 550 feet in the air and, thanks to its mylar streamer, you'll have every chance of recovering it afterwards.
Who needs pop bottles and water pumps? Barring the basics, scissors, sandpaper, glue etc, this rocket kit has all you need to fly up to 550 ft, and it's 17% off at Walmart.