Click for next article

With Artemis 2 getting ready to return to the moon, there's no better time to launch your own space expedition. Granted, you may not make quite as far as NASA's mission but this Estes 2441 Mini Arcas Model Rocket Kit is a great way to learn about spaceflight and it's 20% off at Walmart right now!

Get this Estes 2441 Mini Arcas Model Rocket Kit, complete with engines, for just $14.99 at Walmart.

You will need to provide some basic materials to complete the rocket, such as scissors, glue, a ruler, pencil, hobby knife, sandpaper and so on, but once complete, this craft will launch up to 550 feet in the air and, thanks to its mylar streamer, you'll have every chance of recovering it afterwards.