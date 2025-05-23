Memorial Day weekend 2025 is the perfect time to secure a bargain, so if you’ve been dreaming of a new Star Projector to bring the stars inside, then now is the time.

The best Star Projectors and Memorial Day deals are available across many retailers, offering a range of features from wireless controls, timers and different visual scenarios, so it's understandable if you're feeling a little overwhelmed by choice.

Fear not, we've sifted through the best deals and picked our 6 favorites for this Memorial Day weekend. So, you don’t have to waste any precious time doing it yourself when you could be relaxing. If the stars and beyond are your thing, but star projectors aren't, you should check out our guides to the best Lego space sets, the best telescopes and the best binoculars.

Memorial Day star projector deals

Orzorz Galaxy Lite Projector: was $80 now $72 at Amazon The Orzorz Galaxy Lite Projector took TikTok by storm and is more than just a novelty. It can be powered by both its battery and via the mains, it projects bright, vivid colors and it rivals the market leaders for quality, despite being considerably cheaper. Note: You'll have to apply the coupon to get this discount.

Astronaut Galaxy Projector: was $23 now $11.50 at Amazon Get 50% off this excellent novelty galaxy projector that we rank among the best star projectors on the market. We think it's the best budget option out there as the build is surprisingly good for a novelty at this price. It also comes with a remote control and timer function, the head can rotate 360 degrees and it's an awesome design, even if the projections aren't strictly accurate. Note: If you don't want to buy from Amazon, or you want a slightly different-looking astronaut, a very similar deal is available at Walmart for $12.70.

Pococo Galaxy Star Projector: was $79 now $99 at Amazon Get 20% off another one of the best star projectors around, as the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector offers projections that rival the top-end models on the market and is powered by a rechargeable battery, so you can take it anywhere. It's also made from recycled materials, so it gets an extra tick for being eco-conscious. Note: You'll have to apply the coupon to get this deal.

FlyEagle Star Projector Night Light: was $40 now $29.50 at Amazon This Star Projector is best used as a night light, given its 3-way control via app, remote or buttons, 1/2/4 hour timers, Bluetooth 5.1 support to connect to speakers and a sound-activated rhythm mode that'll sync up your nebula and stars with the music playing. It’s also shaped like a dinosaur egg, which looks pretty cool with the lid on, waiting to show off its skills or off when in full view. Note: Apply the 20% coupon to maximize the savings.

Buying advice

Now is a great time to buy a star projector as we're seeing considerable discounts on some of the very best models across different retailers. If you're concerned about the quality of the star projectors on offer, you should check out our guide to the best Star Projectors as we've reviewed a lot of projectors in our time and compiled a list of the very best.

While there are plenty of star projector deals to choose from now, if you don't find something suitable above, it could be worth waiting until later in the Summer as Amazon Prime Day will come around before too long and we usually see more discounts across a wider range of products.

It's important to consider star projectors from reputable retailers only, as you can usually rely on them to fulfill the order as advertised and if something isn't quite to your liking, you can return products without much hassle. You can also often find deals from less reputable retailers which may seem too good to be true, and that's because they often are.