The YGiTK Northern Galaxy Lights Projector, one of the best value-for-money star projectors on the market, is now on sale with 26% off and under $14.

Save 26% on the YGiTK Northern Galaxy Lights Projector when you grab it on Amazon, now under $14.

In our recent YGiTK Northern Galaxy Lights Projector review, we praised the projector for its value for money, multifunctionality, its surprisingly good-quality Bluetooth speaker and its near-silent operation. At under $14, this is a great option for kids and those looking to set an ambiance on a budget. If you're looking for star projectors but this isn't quite right, we recommend checking out our guides to the best star projectors, star projectors under $100, and star projectors for kids.

If you're looking for a star projector on a budget, this is definitely a deal worth considering. Prime Day is behind us, but this deal is the same as when the sales event was live. For your money, you're getting a projector with good projections and a projection surface of 50 square meters, a quiet motor, a Bluetooth speaker and a sleep timer (30 and 60 minutes) so it can create an atmosphere for you to fall asleep to and you don't have to worry about it running all night.

This projector also features buttons to operate it manually as well as a remote control, a lengthy USB-A to USB-C cable, so it can be mains powered and suitably placed on a bedside table and it can rotate, so the images projected aren't just stationary. At $14, this is a very low-risk purchase and we rated it very highly in our review.

Key features: Surprisingly good Bluetooth speaker, bright lights, sleep timer, customizable, rotation, decent projection surface.

Price history: Before today's deal, we would usually see this star projector retail for between $20 and $30 and this is actually the lowest price we've seen.

Reviews consensus: Although more premium models are available, this offers great value and at under $14, you get a lot of bang for your buck. We think it's great value for money and it offers actual quality for a low asking price.

Space: ★★★★1/2

✅ Buy it if: You want a value-for-money star projector deal.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want one of the premium models on the market.

