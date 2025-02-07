The DJI Mini 4K is one of the best budget-friendly, lightweight drones on the market — and it's currently at its lowest price this year thanks to a 20% saving on Amazon.

Save 20% on the DJI Mini 4K on Amazon: Normally $299, it can be yours for just $238.99.

Not only do we think the DJI Mini 4K is one of the best beginner drones, it's also one of the best camera drones on the market. If you want all the quality of a DJI drone at a bargain price, this is the drone you want.

In our DJI Mini 4K review, we rated it a maximum five stars. For beginners, we said that it "offers everything you could possibly need in a drone" and praised how well it handles in flight. Its camera is also impressive thanks to its 4K video capabilities and it can capture 12MP stills. This is a top value-for-money drone.

DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $239 at Amazon

Save 20% on one of the best beginner drones you can buy. The DJI MIni 4K is lightweight and easy to use, but also packs in a powerful camera and is a joy to fly. It also has user-friendly features like one-tap takeoff and landing as well as GPS return to home.

Image 1 of 5 The DJI MIni 4K and its controller ready for use. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI DJI RC-N1 controller with a smartphone in the holster. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Mini 4K unfolded for flight. (Image credit: James Abbott) The underside of the DJI Mini 4K when it's folded away. (Image credit: James Abbott) The DJI Mini 4K in flight. (Image credit: James Abbott)

The DJI Mini 4K is the most entry-level drone in DJI's lineup, but despite that, it's still a seriously impressive bit of kit. It's super-portable, ideal for traveling with, and a pleasure to fly, partially due to its Level 5 wind resistance (up to 24mph). You'll get around 21 minutes of flight time before needing to charge, too (although extra batteries can be purchased to give you extra time).

In terms of camera, the DJI Mini 4K packs in a 1/2.3-inch 12MP CMOS sensor. It's tiny but performs well and perhaps delivers the best image quality of all beginner drones. You can capture in JPEG or RAW format, and you can also capture video at 4K/30fps (or 60fps at 1080p).

Since the DJI Mini 4K weighs under 249g, you don't need to register it for use in the UK or USA. If you plan to travel with it, however, it's always wise to check local regulations before using it.

In the box, you'll get everything you need to take to the skies immediately: the drone, its controller, battery, USB-C cable, RC cable and spare propellers.

Key features: weighs 8.7 oz / 249 g, battery lasts up to 31 minutes, video transmission range of 6.21 miles/10km, video resolution of 4K at 30fps. Return to home, one-tap takeoff/landing and stable hovering are all user-friendly features of this drone.

Product launched: April 2024

Price history: We've seen prices drop a little under the current discount over Black Friday, but it's frequently available at MSRP, so this is a great discount not to be sniffed at.

Price comparison: Amazon: $238.99 | Walmart: $299 | DJI Store: $299

Reviews consensus: We think this is one of the best beginner drones on the market, and we were very impressed with its flight ability and camera capabilities. Digital Camera World agrees: They say it isn't revolutionary, but it offers everything you need with no compromises. TechRadar says it's the best first drone you can own. Overall, it comes highly recommended.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're new to drones and want an inexpensive model with no compromises.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're already an experienced drone flyer: You'd find something like the DJI Mavic 3 Pro more suited to your needs.

