In our review of the Holy Stone HS900, we deemed it the best drone Holy Stone has brought to the market. We continue to regard it as one of the best beginner drones on the market. Released earlier this year, it showcases significant improvements in performance and camera quality over earlier models, particularly the Holy Stone HS360S.

Save $200 and get the fantastic Holy Stone HS900 for $398.99 this Black Friday Week

This drone is a compelling option for beginner and intermediate pilots, sitting mid-range in the sub-250g drone category. We would happily recommend it at full price, so the $200 saving sweetens the deal. Limited units are available at this price; at the time of writing, 25% of them have already been purchased.

The HS900 is packed with features found on more advanced drones, including GPS positioning, Return to Home functionality, and downward vision sensors. We would have liked to see obstacle avoidance, but for this price, we can't have it all.

Image 1 of 5 The HS900 is significantly better than previous Holy Stone models (Image credit: James Abbott) The unit is attractive with its stylish dark gray color with silver accents. (Image credit: James Abbott) The build quality is outstanding for a sub 250g drone. (Image credit: James Abbott) The remote control is intuitive and comfortable. (Image credit: James Abbott) The supplied case is great quality too. (Image credit: James Abbott)

The camera's image quality is impressive, with stabilized video up to 4K that will likely satisfy both beginner and intermediate pilots, especially on bright days. It has Level 5 Wind Resistance for smoother shots. It features a Sony 1/2.3-inch 48-megapixel CMOS sensor with a fixed-focus f/2.6 lens offering a 100-degree field of view. RAW photo shooting is unavailable, you can only capture photos in JPEG, but we understand it will be included in a future firmware update, but we've no idea when that will be.

See the below footage from our Holy Stone HS900 review.

Key features: 4K stabilized video, Return to Home, GPS positioning, automated flight patterns, cruise control, 48MP stills photos

Product launched: May 2024

Price history: This drone was sold for around $350 at its launch, but since gaining a respectable reputation, the price has shot up. Since its release, the prices fluctuate between $450 and $600, so $398.99 is a pretty generous deal.

Price comparison: Amazon: $398.99

Reviews consensus: This drone is still relatively new to the market (around 6 months), so there aren't thousands of customer reviews, although the 4.2/5 star rating on Amazon is in line with the four stars that we awarded it. Users are happy with the value for money, the ease of use and the image quality — all things we agree with. Some users have experienced pairing issues, but this is often due to user error.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best drones for beginners (best budget model for features)

✅ Buy it if: You're a beginner or intermediate drone pilot who wants a feature-rich camera drone for a very fair price.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want to shoot RAW photos. You can only shoot in JPEG. If shooting RAW is important to you, consider the Potensic ATOM. We've found it for less than $300 at Adorama.

