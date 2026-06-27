SpaceCamp at 40: A wish-fulfillment fantasy brought down to earth by NASA's real-life disaster
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By Richard Edwards published
After the Challenger tragedy, nobody wanted to see a film about five kids on an adventure in space.
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After the Challenger tragedy, nobody wanted to see a film about five kids on an adventure in space.