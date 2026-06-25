Modern sci-fi movie posters usually suck, but Supergirl shows that it doesn't have to be that way
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By Richard Edwards published
What's with all the boring montages of Jedi and superheroes? It's time to resurrect a lost art.
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What's with all the boring montages of Jedi and superheroes? It's time to resurrect a lost art.