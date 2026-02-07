Silo vs Fallout: getting under the surface of TV's bunker-based hits

You wait years for a TV show about an isolated subterranean community after the end of the world, then two come along at once… Yes, unless you've been living in an actual bunker for the last couple of years, you'll know that post-apocalyptic stories set in underground habitats are all the rage right now. And yet despite the similar premises, these shows take radically different approaches to living below ground level.

First up was "Silo" (2023), Apple TV's compelling, slow-burn drama about the residents of an underground settlement who realize their entire existence is built on lies. Then came the fun side of armageddon, as "Fallout" (2024) revealed a more primary-colored end of the world, built on '50s Americana and larger-than-life heroes, antiheroes, and villains.

So, now that Prime Video has opened the giant metal door on "Fallout" season 2 and we've seen the whole thing, we decided to dig down into both shows' foundations to see what life is like inside — and outside — their respective bunkers.

Silo vs Fallout: Inspiration

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

"Silo" is based on a series of novels (originally self-published) by US author Hugh Howey — "Wool" (2011), "Shift" (2013), and "Dust" (2013). He's also written three short stories in the same universe: "In the Air" (2014), "Into the Mountains" (2014), and "In the Woods" (2015).

"Fallout", meanwhile, is inspired by a long-running series of role-playing video games, the first (developed and published by Interplay Productions) landing on PC back in 1997. A sequel followed a year later, before Bethesda took over the reins when the franchise moved to consoles with 2008's "Fallout 3".

" Fallout: New Vegas " (a major influence on the TV show's second season) arrived in 2010, with "Fallout 4" debuting in 2015. There have also been several spin-off games, while a fifth game in the main series is in development. Bethesda development chief Todd Howard told BBC Newsbeat that this "will be existing in a world where the stories and events of the show happened or are happening".

Silo vs Fallout: Setting

(Image credit: Amazon)

"Silo"'s dates are a little fuzzy. In season 2, mayor/head of IT Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) revealed that Silo 18 is at least 352 years old, though it's unclear — in the TV show, at least — exactly when it was built. The flashback in the Silo season 2 finale shifted the storytelling to Washington, DC, in what looked very much like our present, though the radiation scans, reference to a dirty bomb attack on New Orleans, and speculation about American plans to retaliate against the alleged aggressor Iran suggest the show exists in an alternative timeline.