The best sci-fi TV shows of the 1950s

Early television in the 1950s was a freewheeling frontier of both live and taped offerings mostly dominated by comedies, game shows, kids programs, and westerns like "I Love Lucy," "The $64,000 Question," "Leave it To Beaver," "The Mickey Mouse Club," "The Honeymooners," and "Gunsmoke."

But while post-war America's interest in outer space and science fiction blossomed as the decade ran its course seeing the Soviet Union launch Sputnik, the world's first satellite, in 1957 and igniting the Space Race, a wealth of science fiction offerings had already sprouted up on television to satisfy stargazers' curiosity and imagination about future space travel, intergalactic villains, and exotic technologies.

As more shows aired, families would flock to their living rooms to eat meals on wobbly aluminum trays to watch their favorite science fiction shows on flickering 16-inch screens and for 30 minutes and be transported to another planet or galaxy, complete with cool ray guns, rocket ships, and bubble helmets.

In the first of our 10-show salutes to the best sci-fi TV series in each decade, and without further ado, here is our unranked list of the finest in space-based home entertainment from the 1950s. Pop up some Jiffy Pop popcorn and let's begin!

10. Captain Video and His Video Rangers

A scene from "Captain Video and His Video Rangers" (Image credit: Dumont Television Network)

Captain Video! Master of time and space! This ambitious live series starring Richard Coogan was the first-ever science fiction and space adventure program to hit the airwaves. Seen on the Dumont Network starting from June 27, 1949 and running to April 1, 1955, it spawned a host of imitators that were soon to follow.

This pioneering show was seen nightly except Sundays, where Captain Video and his posse of justice fighters in the year 2254 operated from a secret mountaintop base on a futuristic Earth. Using cheap sets and stock western clips from Dumont's film library when attention turned to rangers around the globe it was highly popular, and by 1951 was viewed on 24 stations around the U.S. reaching a total of 3.5 million viewers.

9. "Space Patrol"

A promo image for "Space Patrol" (Image credit: ABC)

One of the first to copy "Captain Video" was ABC's Saturday morning kids series "Space Patrol," which ran from 1950 to 1955 and featured Commander Buzz Corry and his trusty Cadet Happy traversing the 30th-century universe aboard the spaceship "Terra," clashing with villains Mr. Proteus and Prince Baccarratti.

This 30-minute interstellar adventure series starring Ed Kemmer and Lyn Osborn concentrated on interplanetary crime fighters, showcased better writing, and even offered a companion radio series that aired from 1952-1955 for a total of 129 episodes.

8. "Captain Z-Ro"

A scene from "Captain Z-Ro" (Image credit: Atlas Televison Corporation)

Emanating from the KRON TV station in San Francisco, "Captain Z-Ro" aired from 1955 to 1956 and depicted the adventures of Captain Z-Ro and his crusaders and their secret lab where they employed the advanced technology of a time machine to understand the past for a better tomorrow.

By studying human civilization via his Time Screen to discover historical anomalies, Z-Ro and his young sidekick, Jet, hopped in their time machine to go back in time to fix errors alongside Roger the Robot inside their starship, the ZX-99. Its temporal premise was likely most influential in future TV shows and movies like "Doctor Who" and "Quantum Leap."

7. "Science Fiction Theatre"

A scene from an episode of "Science Fiction Theatre" (Image credit: Ivan Tors and Maurice Ziv)

This 1955 to 1957 science-fiction anthology series was hosted by Truman Bradley and delivered imaginative stories centered around real scientific data of the decade, touching on topics like human spaceflight, UFOs, time travel, paranormal powers, and a range of fictional pseudo-scientific ideas.

Many of these episodes expanded upon subjects written about in Scientific American magazine. It's considered to be an early adopter of the format later used for "The Twilight Zone" and "Outer Limits." "Star Trek's" DeForest Kelley even appeared in three episodes! Its 78 syndicated chapters remain favorites of sci-fi buffs and fans of early visionary programs.

6. "Flash Gordon"

Press image for "Flash Gordon" (Image credit: King Features Syndicate)

Starring Steve Holland, Irene Champlin, and Joseph Nash, this serialized show revolved around cosmic hero Flash Gordon and his team of the Galaxy Bureau of Investigation as they patrolled outer space, encountered alien monsters, fought extraterrestrial rulers and threats to the peace of the universe.

Due to an oversight by Universal Studios, television rights to the Alex Raymond-created comic strip character had lapsed, allowing for this TV production to sneak in under the error. Its 39 episodes appeared from 1954 to 1955 on the Dumont Network and via syndication.

5. "Commando Cody: Sky Marshal of the Universe"

A scene from "Commando Cody: Sky Marshal of the Universe" (Image credit: NBC)

Launching in 1953 and starring the masked, rocket-suited super scientist Commando Cody, this series only aired for one season in 1955 and targeted climate change as its subject matter.

With Earth's weather being altered in dangerous ways, the U.S. government turns to Cody to uncover the truth behind these volatile natural disasters. Mysterious alien forces from Venus led by The Ruler and bent on our planet's destruction are to blame. All 12 thrilling episodes were aired in syndication on NBC after a short theatrical run required by certain union contract laws.

4. "Tom Corbett, Space Cadet"

A scene from "Tom Corbett: Space Cadet" (Image credit: NBC)

Another Golden Age classic that was broadcast on NBC between 1950 and 1955, this lively space adventure starred Academy Cadets Tom Corbett, Roger Manning, and Astro all working to earn the right to join the Solar Guards in the 24th century.

Aboard their training starship, the "Polaris," this trio of solar system explorers encountered distress calls, smugglers, villains, and space pirates. It was loosely based on Robert Heinlein's 1948 novel, "Space Cadet" and went on to spawn a series of comic books, toys, tie-in books, children's records, and newspaper comic strips.

3. "Tales of Tomorrow"

Title card for "Tales of Tomorrow" (Image credit: ABC)

Science fiction anthology shows were popular in the 1950s and this program was one of the best. It aired on the ABC Network from 1951 to 1953 and predates the later successor, "Science Fiction Theatre." This hosted series ran for 85 episodes and delivered adult-themed installments covering time travel, parallel dimensions, armageddon, horror, and space exploration.

Viewers were treated to early performances by names like Rod Steiger, James Dean, Leslie Nielsen, Paul Newman, Eva Gabor, and the very first appearance on TV by "Star Trek's" James Doohan.

2. "Johnny Jupiter"

A scene from "Johnny Jupiter" (Image credit: ABC)

Here's an interesting family-friendly diversion that ran on the Dumont Network and ABC from 1953 to 1954. It mainly featured the character of Ernest P. Duckweather, a mild-mannered TV repair shop clerk and amateur inventor who creates an interplanetary television set through which he befriends a group of Jovian puppets named Johnny Jupiter, Major Domo, and Reject the Robot.

This magic TV screen was used in the first season to solve problems or discuss the many odd customs and rituals of Earthlings and those citizens inhabiting the planet Jupiter, then later to incorporate comedic situations that arose with Duckweather's boss and guest stars.

1. "Rod Brown of the Rocket Rangers"

A scene from "Rod Brown of the Rocket Rangers" (Image credit: CBS)

This spirited series was broadcast live over the CBS Network from 1953-1954 and starred future Hollywood icon, Cliff Robertson. The show was set on Earth in the 22nd century and was centered around the adventures of the Rocket Rangers, an interplanetary defense league whose headquarters were set up at Omega Base.

Brown prowled the spaceways joined by partners Frank and Wormsey keeping the galaxy safe from those who would cause it harm. The inventive pulp-like episodes showcased space smugglers, alien creatures, and planetary rescue missions in a series that was far ahead of its time when presenting serious scientific topics.