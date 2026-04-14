The 10 best Stargate SG-1 episodes, ranked

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Stargate SG-1 is one of the best sci-fi shows of all time, and an ideal candidate for a multi-month-long binge.

Netflix knows this, too, because in February 2026, all ten seasons were added to the streaming service*, letting fans enjoy the adventures of Jack O'Neill, Samantha Carter, Daniel Jackson, and Teal'c as they explore the galaxy via an interstellar portal known as the Stargate.

The franchise owes its origins to the 1994 Stargate movie starring Kurt Russell, but the spin-off TV series SG-1 arrived in 1997. It lasted for an impressive ten seasons, and these days SG-1 is what most people think of when they hear the word Stargate.

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The team would travel to different worlds, meeting (and often battling) with aliens inspired by different eras in human history, such as the Egyptian-inspired Goa'uld and the Nordic Asgard. The show offered a unique blend of sci-fi action, mystery, and humor that was unlike anything else out there at the time.

There have been several spinoffs and TV movie sequels of Stargate SG-1, but the original show is still the best. With over 200 episodes available to watch right now, it's easy for newcomers to feel overwhelmed by the show's expansive mythology. If you just want the cream of the crop, though, these are the ten best Stargate SG-1 episodes.

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10. There But For The Grace of God

(Image credit: Amazon MGM)

Original air date: February 20, 1998 | Season: One | Episode: 20

Some shows take several years to find their footing, but Stargate seemed to hit the ground running, with excellent episodes like 'There But For The Grace of God' in Season 1.

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Daniel Jackson is transported to an alternate Earth, where he finds that the Stargate program is completely exposed to the public, the Goa'uld have invaded Earth, and SG-1 is no more. It's a great 'mirror' episode — similar to those seen in Star Trek — introducing the concept of alternate realities to the SG-1 team, which lays the foundation for future arcs and raises the stakes with the Goa'uld.

It's also an unrelentingly bleak episode — something it gets away with because it's not happening in reality — but there is some fantastic character work and acting on display here.

9. Camelot

(Image credit: Amazon MGM)

Original air date: March 10, 2006 | Season: Nine | Episode: 20

Season 9's Camelot starts as a run-of-the-mill SG-1 episode, but things escalate quickly. The team finds themselves offworld in a village called Camelot. Yes, that Camelot, complete with all the story tropes of the era: King Arthur, the Sword in the Stone, the Holy Grail — it's all here.

Everything is not as it seems, and eventually, the team finds an Ori supergate — a stargate big enough to transport entire fleets of spaceships. The combined forces of our galaxy amass a fleet to stop the Ori invasion, and promptly get their asses handed to them in a massive space battle that ends on a tense cliffhanger.

For a finale, Camelot ticked all the boxes by raising the stakes and leaving you clamouring for the resolution. With Carter left floating in space and a pregnant Vala carrying 'the will of the Ori', viewers were left on the edge of their seats, wondering how any of this could be resolved.

8. Lost City

(Image credit: Amazon MGM)

Original air date: March 2, 2004/March 9, 2004 | Season: Seven | Episode: 21/22

By the time Stargate SG-1 reached Season 4, it was cooking. In the two-part story, 'Lost City', the newest antagonist, Anubis, decides to invade Earth with a massive fleet. O'Neill, meanwhile, had absorbed the knowledge of the Ancients to find their Lost City, which is rumoured to contain powerful weapons that could save the planet.

It was originally envisaged as a movie, and you can tell. The stakes, the action, and the effects budget — this is Stargate swinging for the fences. The opening episode hits all the right notes to set up the drama, but it's the second part that makes 'The Lost City' an all-timer thanks to exceptional pacing and a climactic final battle.

It's also the origin of the spin-off show, Stargate: Atlantis, which went on to have five seasons of its own. It's a stunning watch, culminating O'Neill's finale words to Sam, Teal'c, and Daniel: "Ave, amicus" (Goodbye, friends in Latin/Ancient). It's a heartbreaking finale after the emotional high of Anubis' defeat, and a bold choice to close out a season.

7. Abyss

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Original air date: July 19, 2002 | Season: Six | Episode: 6

While spaceship battles and firefights are cool, it's often the quieter, smaller episodes of shows that end up standing out, and season six's 'Abyss' is proof of that.

With O'Neill captured by the Ba'al, we see him tortured and helpless, being killed and revived over and over again as the Goa'uld seeks to break his will. You can almost feel the walls closing in as we experience O'Neill's suffering. Daniel Jackson — who has himself died and ascended to a higher plane of existence — returns to the show to console Jack, offering him his own path to ascension.

The vast majority of the episode is set in claustrophobic rooms, as O'Neill bounces between his ordeal with Ba'al and the tender moments with Jackson, and these intimate pairings really elevate 'Abyss' to all-timer status.

Musings on pain, morality, and mortality elevate the dynamic of these two odd-couple characters, showing the depth of their relationship and the respect they have for each other. Cliff Simon is tremendous as Ba'al, too, with this episode propelling him from background character to primary antagonist for seasons to come.

'Abyss' is very much Stargate's take on TNG's 'Chain of Command', and it stands proudly alongside its Trekkie counterpart, stepping away from sci-fi plots and arcs to reflect on relationships, suffering, and sacrifice.

6. Heroes

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Original air date: February 3, 2004/February 10, 2004 | Season: Seven | Episode: 17/18

Season Seven's 'Heroes' is a wonderful piece of sleight of hand. From the outset, it has the vibe of a light-hearted mockumentary. A documentary crew is given access to the SGC and starts bothering SG-1 as they go about their day-to-day, and the vast majority of it is shot from the film crew's perspective. It's somewhere between Stargate meets The Office, This is Spinal Tap, and the crew in Spice World: The Movie.

Emmett Bregman, played by Saul Rubinek, is given access to mission reports and team interviews, and he's largely brushed off as an annoying hack. The two-parter takes a turn, though, when SG-3 and SH-13 start taking heavy losses on a mission, and reality hits Bregman — and everyone else — like a freight train.

It could have been a fourth-wall take by Bregman into the media and its intrusions around the time of the airing of 'Heroes', but instead, we get an impassioned revelation that the documentary showcases the rawness of loss, rescue, and hope. Without giving away too much (we really don't want to spoil this one), the episode has one final deception to unveil, and it's a real gut punch.

The show ends with Jackson, who has been avoiding Bregman, finally deciding to share footage and talk to him. It's a tacit acknowledgement of the importance of independent journalism, the role it serves in showcasing the horrors of war, and honoring the sacrifices that have been made. It was a fantastic watch when it aired, and perhaps even more so now through the lens in the global landscape in 2026.

5. Meridian

(Image credit: Amazon MGM)

Original air date: January 30, 2002 | Season: Five | Episode: 21

Killing off a major character is always a bold choice, and Meridian is a perfect example of how to approach it with restraint. Airing in 2002, Jackson is exposed to lethal radiation after diving into a reactor to shut it down and prevent a meltdown.

It's a somber watch as we see Jackson deteriorating in a hospital bed. As he drifts in and out of consciousness, he converses with Oma Desala, an ascended being who offers to guide him to a higher plane. Jackson ultimately chooses to accept his death, and his friends watch him eventually succumb to the radiation.

When the heart monitor flatlines, with his friends gathered around him, it's impossible not to shed a tear. We're lifted out of the darkness this time, though, as a blinding light appears and Daniel ascends. O'Neill and Jackson share a final (ish) farewell before Jackson disappears through the gate. Jackson's final line, 'Thank you for everything', isn't just the character speaking; it's actor Michael Shanks expressing his gratitude to his castmates, and to the audience.

You could argue that Jackson's eventual resurrection in the season six finale 'Full Circle' undercuts this one a bit, but at the time, it was a massive deal, and his death went on to define season six, as the team struggled to deal with the loss.

4. 1969

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Original air date: February 3, 1999 | Season: Two | Episode: 21

A sudden solar flare accidentally transports the SG-1 team back in time to 1969, where they must find a way back home, but also adjust to the world around them.

Season 2 was a chance for the show to take some risks and see where the Stargate could go beyond the off-world planets and battling major antagonists. The team meets a younger Hammond, and they try to convince him to help them. Hijinks ensue as the team butts heads with the US military of the time, while also hitching a ride in a van from some friendly hippies.

The ending is a nice touch, bringing everything full circle with the reveal that Hammond had been waiting for this moment ever since SG-1 was formed, giving the General some much-needed depth.

Other shows, like Star Trek: Voyager, would use this narrative device across two-episode double bills, but SG-1 managed to do it in one, covering the important beats without ever losing the viewer. It's a great watch that blends the show's sci-fi elements with an emotional warmth to great effect.

3. Threads