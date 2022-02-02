It's time to boldly go where loads of people have gone before, as we look at the best sci-fi TV shows of all time.

There are a ton of great sci-fi shows from across the history of television, and we couldn't fit them all into this list, but we've picked ten of the most impressive, daring, innovative, and hilarious shows that show the best that the genre has to offer.

The sci-fi genre leaves the door open for a whole mix of plot concepts such as traveling through space and time, or aiming to answer the very question of humanity itself. Its ability to imagine the impossible has allowed incredible directors, writers, cast, and crew to create scenarios that we can only dream of… or have nightmares about, depending on what you’re watching. And while the best sci-fi movies only have a few hours to accomplish this, TV shows can build their worlds over entire seasons.

In our best sci-fi TV shows of all time list, we hope to offer something for everyone. We've got a great mix of prestige TV, hard sci-fi, comedies, and space operas here so there's sure to be a show for you in this list. And, if you’re looking for more sci-fi greatness, feel free to explore our best space movies and best space horror movies when you’re done.

10. Futurama

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox Television)

Released: March 28, 1999

March 28, 1999 Seasons: 10

10 Cast: Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille

First up, we must pay heed to a cartoon that took the sci-fi genre and ran it deep into humor, calamity, the bizarre, and the brilliant. Futurama comes from the creator of The Simpsons, Matt Groening, and it took sci-fi concepts such as impending doom, the multiverse, time travel, and Leela’s pet and uses them to fantastic comic effect.

There are fantastic characters like Bender the loud-mouth robot, Professor Farnsworth the forgetful mad scientist, and our favorite, Lord Nibbler, an alien who poops out balls of dark matter. It’s whimsical sci-fi with deeper meaning, but in palatable 20+ minute episodes, making it a great animated sci-fi addition to our list.

9. Quantum Leap

(Image credit: Belisarius Productions)

Released: March 26, 1989

March 26, 1989 Seasons: 5

5 Cast: Scott Bakula, Dean Stockwell, Deborah Pratt

Quantum Leap, like many of the other entries on our best sci-fi TV shows list, was way ahead of its time. After an experiment goes awry, Dr. Sam Beckett, played by Scott Bakula, gets stuck in a seemingly endless loop of time jumps, taking control of the bodies of various hosts. He quickly realizes that the only way to trigger the next jump is to fix the various mistakes that these people were on track to make in their lives.

While the sci-fi premise is great, what made Quantum Leap so fantastic was its focus on human stories, teaching us that it's never too late to right the course of our lives. The leaping through time concept also meant that the action never stayed in one place long enough for the audience to get bored, as Sam continually leapt through time and space, hoping the next leap would be the leap home.

8. The Expanse

(Image credit: Alcon Entertainment)

Released: November 23, 2015

November 23, 2015 Seasons: 6

6 Cast: Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo

The Expanse is a show that has been given many lives. Inspired by a series of novels of the same name by James S. A. Corey (hence it’s nabbed a spot on our best sci-fi TV shows based on books list), The Expanse has been passed between TV networks before ending up on Amazon Prime. While it may have faced cancellation, it always found a new home and there’s a reason for that - The Expanse is a TV series that takes sci-fi very seriously.

Set in a future world where humanity lives across the solar system, there’s a lot to explore and showrunner Naren Shankar leads the way with this gritty sci-fi epic. It doesn’t hurt that he’s got a doctorate in applied physics and electrical engineering either, which helps firmly put the science in science fiction.

7. The Mandalorian

(Image credit: Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios)

Released: November 12, 2019

November 12, 2019 Seasons: Season 3 out 2022

Season 3 out 2022 Cast: Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Barry Lowin, Giancarlo Esposito

The Mandalorian is our most modern entry on the list, but it takes the baton of a franchise that has been at the forefront of all things sci-fi for many, many years. Easily one of the best sci-fi tv shows out there at the moment, The Mandalorian tells the story of a lone bounty hunter who has been tasked with retrieving ‘The Child.’

With an epic storyline and the introduction of the instantly iconic Baby Yoda, this Disney Plus original takes viewers on whirlwind adventures across the galaxy following the fall of the Empire. With a host of famed directors behind it, The Mandalorian is the shining star of the Star Wars franchise.

6. Doctor Who

(Image credit: BBC)

Released: November 23, 1963

November 23, 1963 Seasons: 26 (ongoing)

26 (ongoing) Cast: William Hartnell, Tom Baker, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker

Doctor Who is the sci-fi TV show that keeps on giving. Hailing from the U.K., Doctor Who is the longest running sci-fi series in TV history, with 26 seasons and 869 episodes and counting (there was a rather large hiatus between 1989 and 2005 though).

If you don’t know already, Doctor Who follows the Doctor, a time-traveling alien who pilots the TARDIS, a spaceship disguised as an old fashioned police box. The Doctor has a unique ability to regenerate instead of dying, which is a fun in-universe explanation for changing actors for the titular role. Check out our list of the Doctor Who Doctors, ranked to see which have been our favorites over the years.

There’s time travel, there’s science, and there’s a joyful humor to it that has kept fans interested in the Doctor’s adventures for decades which is why it cements itself as one of the best sci-fi TV shows of all time.

5. Stranger Things

(Image credit: Netflix)

Released: July 15, 2016

July 15, 2016 Seasons: Season 4 out 2022

Season 4 out 2022 Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder

Next, we head to the upside down in 1980s Indiana for Stranger Things, an incredibly popular sci-fi original from Netflix. Following a group of young friends, this series tackles the theme of growing up in a time where nothing is quite as it seems. If you're all about that 80s vibe, then Stranger Things will be right up your alley.

Supernatural occurrences, secret government cover-ups, and experimental tests are all hidden within the rural town of Hawkins. A great cast underscored with some great music makes for a fun, and at times scary, sci-fi spectacular.

4. The Twilight Zone

(Image credit: Cayuga Productions)

Released: October 2, 1959

October 2, 1959 Seasons: 5

5 Cast: Rod Serling, Robert McCord, Jay Overholts

You have now crossed over into… The Twilight Zone, the incredible brainchild and passion project of TV host, Rod Serling. After many years in politics, he took a huge left turn into sci-fi, creating an anthology series spanning over 150 episodes and five years. Frequently brushing up against the spooky and paranormal as often as traditional sci-fi, The Twilight Zone often left viewers pondering their own humanity after every unique episode.

Never mind trying to sleep after ‘Living Doll’ or ‘Mirror Image.’ Reborn in 2019 by screenwriter Jordan Peele, the man behind Us and Get Out, The Twilight Zone has found its place both back then and now.

3. The X Files

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox Television)

Released: September 10, 1993

September 10, 1993 Seasons: 11

11 Cast: David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi

Mulder and Scully are two standout names in the sci-fi genre and they’re the beloved duo of this iconic sci-fi TV series, The X Files. The two FBI agents lead the series, played famously by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, taking on unexplainable cases of paranormal activity.

In some instances, they’re so shocking that an episode was even banned from being aired on TV. Bouncing between monster of the week style episodes and a grand, overarching conspiracy storyline, The X Files tackled everything from Bigfoot and the Chupacabra to the Roswell Aliens and murderous AI systems.

With creative stories, an excellent cast, and an other-worldly theme tune, we're here to tell you that the truth is out there, and it’s that The X Files is one of the best sci-fi TV shows of all time.

2. Battlestar Galactica

(Image credit: BSkyB)

Released: October 18, 2004

October 18, 2004 Seasons: 4

4 Cast: Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Jamie Bamber

Running for five years and four seasons, 2004’s Battlestar Galactica is a reboot of the famed sci-fi franchise created by Glen A. Larson. Of all the reimaginations of the franchise, this Battlestar Galactica series was the longest-running and most successful, winning numerous awards for its epic journey through space toward the last-remaining colony that is Earth.

A plot that navigates its way through the emotions of being the last surviving members of the human race, and the stress and strains it brings alongside it. Full of character depth, intense battles, intrigue, love stories, and an epic soundtrack to boot - Battlestar Galactica was nearly unmatched.

1. Star Trek: The Next Generation

(Image credit: Paramount Television)

Released: September 26, 1987

September 26, 1987 Seasons: 7

7 Cast: Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes

You may be wondering why Star Trek: The Next Generation has earned a spot on our best sci-fi TV series list and the original has not. Well, arguably, in all honesty, because it's better (we've already talked about this in our Kirk vs Picard article). We don’t think creator Gene Roddenberry would be mad about that though, considering he wrote both of them.

Almost two decades after the original, with an animated series in-between, Patrick Stewart takes on the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D to go where no one has gone before. The crew go on a spectacular exploration across time and space that ultimately led to much, much more for the Star Trek franchise, that’s still thriving today.

It's a phenomenal sci-fi saga spanning seven seasons that takes a more measured, civilized approach to space exploration, allowing us to ponder what it means to be human in between epic space battles. A fantastic premise, cast, and execution sees Star Trek: The Next Generation win our crown for the best sci-fi TV show of all time.