15 expert-checked places to see the 2026 total solar eclipse in Spain, Iceland and Greenland

Click for next article

From Arctic fjords and volcanic craters to medieval castles and coastal cliffs, here's where to get a clear line of sight to the total solar eclipse on Aug. 12, 2026.

Looking for inspiration or deep research for the total solar eclipse on Aug. 12, 2026 ? Stretching across eastern Greenland, western Iceland and northern Spain, the moon's shadow will carve out a roughly 190-mile (305 kilometers) wide path of totality — a fleeting corridor where the sun will be completely blocked by the moon , revealing its ghostly corona for a minute or two and plunging the landscape into twilight.

What follows is a curated mix of 15 locations — from remote Arctic fjords to city center viewpoints and high, dry plains — each offering a different way to experience one of nature's most extraordinary spectacles.

However, this is not a simple one-size-fits-all eclipse — the experience will dramatically differ depending on where you stand. In Greenland and Iceland, the eclipsed sun will hang relatively high in the sky. In Spain, it will be about 12 degrees above the horizon in Galicia, but dropping to just a few degrees above the horizon in the Balearic Islands. In some areas of Spain, even a low ridge, a distant hill or a line of buildings could block your view at the crucial moment, so choosing the right location is everything.

These locations have all been checked using resources including Xavier Jubier's Interactive Google Map , which has timings and built-in sightlines from Peak Finder, as well as The Eclipse App , Eclipse Horizon Checker and the Instituto Geográfico Nacional .

However, the best advice is always to scout out the location the day before, at the time of the eclipse, to check sightlines. Cloud cover information comes from Time and Date , though check the weather forecast before traveling, and again on the day itself.

1. Segovia, Spain

Alcázar de Segovia will see a short totality. (Image credit: Maremagnum via Getty Images)

Segovia, Spain Location: C. Cta. de los Hoyos, Segovia, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:31 p.m. CEST, 59 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-southwest: 7.9 degrees Chance of clouds: 19% (since 2000)

An epic vista for the eclipse will be possible from this mirador , which also has views of the majestic Alcázar de Segovia, the inspiration for the castle in Walt Disney's Sleeping Beauty. It faces the open plains of Castile to the west and is accessed via a path from Arco de la Fuencisla. However, it's a short totality from Segovia.

2. Saxhóll Crater, Iceland

Saxhóll Crater on Iceland's Snæfellsnes Peninsula. (Image credit: Clement LEONARD via Getty Images)

Saxhóll Crater, Iceland Location: Hellissandur, Snæfellsnes Peninsula, Iceland Time and duration of totality: 5:45 p.m. GMT; 2 minutes, 8 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-southwest: 25.4 degrees. Chance of clouds: 79% (since 2000)

The western end of the Snæfellsnes Peninsula is where totality lasts longest in Iceland. About 5.5 miles (9 km) south of Hellissandur on the peninsula's westernmost tip, Saxhóll Crater is an easy climb. It's inside Snæfellsjökull National Park.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Becerril de Campos, Spain

Becerril de Campos, Spain Location: Becerril de Campos, Castile and León, Spain Time and duration of totality: 8:29 p.m. CEST; 1 minute, 42 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-northwest: 8.9 degrees Chance of clouds: 21% (since 2000)

Becerril de Campos is one of many small towns within the flat plains of Palencia that will offer open views across the surrounding landscape. The town's San Pedro Cultural Becerril de Campos is a converted Romanesque church now used as an astronomy center. Inside is a Foucault pendulum, which demonstrates the Earth's rotation.

4. Reykjavík Domestic Airport, Iceland

Reykjavik's coastline will be set up for an epic eclipse viewing event. (Image credit: Arctic-Images via Getty Images)

Reykjavík Domestic Airport, Iceland Location: Reykjavík, Iceland Time and duration of totality: 5:48 p.m. GMT; 1 minute Height of eclipsed sun above west-southwest: 24.6 degrees. Chance of clouds: 76% (since 2000)

Both airports in Iceland — Reykjavík Domestic Airport (RKV) and Keflavík International Airport — are in the path of totality. The former, just a short walk from the city center, has a fabulous southwest-facing coastline where food stalls will be set up, with plans to accommodate around 10,000 people all along the seafront.

5. Nordvestfjord, Greenland

Scoresby Sund in East Greenland. (Image credit: MB Photography via Getty Images)

Nordvestfjord, Greenland Location: Scoresby Sund, East Greenland Time and duration of totality: 4:32 p.m. EGST; 2 minutes, 16 seconds Height of eclipsed sun above west-southwest: 24.8 degrees. Chance of clouds: 61% (since 2000)

Getting close to the centerline of the path of totality anywhere but Spain is a challenge, but it comes with a reward. Realistically, the only option in Greenland is Nordvestfjord (Northwest Fjord) in Scoresby Sund, a region known for icebergs and Arctic wildlife, including muskox with occasional sightings of polar bears and walruses. Here, a 2-minute, 16-second totality is possible, but you'll need to be on an expedition cruise ship to access it.