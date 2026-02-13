Why solar and lunar eclipses come in pairs — and what an eclipse season really is

Eclipses don't happen at random — they arrive in pairs, on schedule, and 2026 brings two spectacular seasons to prove it.

We tend to hear about solar and lunar eclipses only in the days before they happen, often with the impression that they are unfolding in far-off or exotic parts of the world. For months, the sky follows the familiar rhythm of new and full moons, and then — seemingly out of nowhere — the sky delivers two major eclipses just weeks apart.

In reality, eclipses are neither random nor one-off events. Every eclipse is part of a predictable pattern — and they almost always arrive in pairs during a short and recurring window known as an eclipse season.

There are typically two eclipse seasons each calendar year. We're almost upon the next one. Between Feb. 17 and Mar. 3, 2026, the first of two eclipse seasons in 2026 will produce two eclipses separated by exactly two weeks: an annular solar eclipse followed by a total lunar eclipse .

What is an eclipse season?

An eclipse season is a period of 31 to 37 days, during which eclipses become possible. These seasons occur about every 173 days, or roughly twice per year — and every solar eclipse and every lunar eclipse you've ever heard about has taken place within one. Outside these windows, eclipses cannot occur.

Why? Because eclipses can only happen at new moon (solar eclipse) and full moon (lunar eclipse), when the Earth , moon and sun line up in space — an alignment astronomers call syzygy.

An eclipse season occurs when this alignment also happens close to the plane of Earth's orbit around the sun, according to NASA. That plane defines the apparent path of the sun across Earth's sky, and it has a special name — the ecliptic. When a new moon falls during an eclipse season, the moon's shadow can fall on Earth to produce some kind of solar eclipse. When a full moon falls during the same window, the moon can pass into Earth's shadow, causing a lunar eclipse.

Why isn't there an eclipse every month?

Why Solar Eclipses Don’t Happen Every Month - Orbit Animation Explains - YouTube Watch On

At first glance, eclipses might seem as though they should be monthly events. After all, there is a new moon every 29.5 days and a full moon just two weeks later. So why are eclipses relatively rare?

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The reason lies in the tilt of the moon's orbit. The moon orbits Earth on a path inclined by about 5 degrees relative to the ecliptic. As a result, most new moons pass slightly above or below the sun from our point of view, and most full moons pass above or below Earth's shadow. In most cases, the precise alignment needed for an eclipse is missed.